MADISON — Democrats have labeled the Legislature’s 2019-21 biennial budget as one of “missed opportunities.” But it might be more apt to call it one resulting from missed meetings.
It is no secret that there are major differences between Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and the Republican leadership in the state Legislature — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
Getting the three elected officials in a room ahead of the budget vote proved to be quite difficult, with plenty of blame being passed to each side as to why meetings did not occur.
During a recent joint meeting of the editorial boards of The Journal Times and Kenosha News, Vos said that after Evers was elected on Nov. 6, they planned a meeting. Vos said that he wanted to be able to regularly meet with Evers one-on-one during his time as governor.
“I just wanted to make sure that when we meet, it’s you as the governor and me as the speaker, two elected officials having a conversations, not with our minions,” Vos said. “Somehow that got spun into we didn’t want to meet with them because they (Evers’ staff) were women. Which was a bunch of B.S.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, is the Senate Republican caucus chair. He said he was hearing from leadership that the meetings with Evers were short and weeks would go by without another meeting taking place.
“I like the guy (Evers), but my difficulty was there wasn’t any interactions between the governor and the Legislature,” Wanggaard said. “I’m a relationship guy. I want to be able to have a talk with someone or pick up the phone and chat with them, because it makes it so much easier to get on a common ground like we’re sitting at a kitchen table.”
Vos agreed.
“Politics is about relationships,” Vos said.
Evers’ office said that Vos is misrepresenting their repeated attempts to meet with Vos and Fitzgerald.
The end result of an absence of early meetings were budget proposals from the governor’s office and the legislative Republicans that had little common ground.
Vos said he told Evers in February that two non-starters for the budget were “expanding welfare and raising taxes.” When Vos saw that Evers wanted to expand Medicaid and raise revenue, he said the governor’s budget was “like a house of sand.”
‘We’re beyond that’
According to emails obtained by The Journal Times from the governor’s office, it appears that Vos and Fitzgerald had difficulty making time to meet with Evers, including not responding to an attempt to meet right before the Assembly budget vote.
In one email chain starting June 7, Vos’ office offered June 11, 12 and 13 as possible dates to meet. Fitzgerald’s office said they had time to meet on June 12 and 13.
Evers’ office suggested June 12 at 10 a.m.
It turned out Vos had a caucus meeting at that time, but said he was more free in the afternoon.
Evers’ office asked if June 12 worked for Fitzgerald’s office and maybe Vos could “pop out of caucus for the meeting.”
Vos’ office responded: “The Speaker cannot pop out of caucus. I’m sorry.”
Fitzgerald’s office responded after that saying: “We could make 10 a.m. Wednesday (June 12) work, but sounds like we’re beyond that already.”
Evers’ office attempted another meeting by sending an email on June 10 asking for both offices to send a few dates and times, adding, “then we can (find) a time that works with the governor’s schedule.”
Vos and Fitzgerald’s offices responded with a few dates and times that worked for them, but this time Evers couldn’t fit it in his schedule.
No meeting before vote
Evers’ office sent an email on June 11 asking for more openings, and after sending follow-up emails on June 18 and June 21, Vos’ office responded saying they had time to meet on June 25, which was the day the Assembly was voting on the budget.
Evers’ office asked if June 25 worked for Fitzgerald, and his office suggested June 27, which would have been the day after the Senate voted on the budget.
Evers’ office responded on June 21 with: “Just to clarify, that would mean the three of them would not sit down and meet ahead of the two scheduled votes in each house?”
The governor’s office claims that email never received a response from either office.
Another email chain, begun April 24, shows Evers’ office messaged to set up a meeting between the three officials for the following week. But due to scheduling issues with all three offices, it didn’t actually happen until May 22 and for only 30 minutes on the Pew Charitable Trusts research proposal.
Going forward
When asked about the difficulty setting up meetings, Vos said he was trying to make himself available each of those times.
“Coordinating meeting times between several busy offices can be difficult,” Vos said. “That’s why for eight years, we had a set time with Gov. Walker each week. We asked Gov. Evers for a set time at the beginning of his term and hopefully, we can do that moving forward.”
Evers’ office, which claims to have met with 122 legislators, 75 of which have been Republicans, is planning to not only try to meet with Vos and Fitzgerald, but also a second round of meetings with other legislators, including Republicans.
