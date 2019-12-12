Politicians paid $75, of their own money, to attend Foxconn holiday party

MILWAUKEE — What does it cost to attend the Foxconn holiday celebration? If you are an elected official, it’s $75.

The event took place last Friday at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center in Downtown Milwaukee. Guests included Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou and his family, along with numerous Foxconn executives.

Elected officials from Racine County and Mount Pleasant were also present at the celebration.

The money the officials paid went toward paying for the event. The elected officials at different levels were given instructions by Foxconn on how to make payment for food and drink if they decided they wanted to attend the event.

Legal questions have been raised as to the ethics of local elected officials, whom in this case oversee several aspects of the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant, attending such an event.

State law prohibits public officials from accepting gifts, transportation and meals at no cost.