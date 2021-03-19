Political newcomer challenges Planning Commission member in election for North Bay village president

Mark J. Schall

NAME: Mark J. Schall

AGE: 66

ADDRESS: 3644 North Bay Drive

OCCUPATION: Retired global sales and marketing IT manager from S.C. Johnson

EDUCATION: BA in communication from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, BS in computer science also from UW-Parkside.

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: N/A

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Chief election inspector for Village of North Bay, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Racine. While chairperson of S.C. Johnson Abilities First Business Council: worked with and fundraised for local charities and support groups like United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin, and organized participation for fundraising events like Joe's Run, Fishing Has No Boundaries and Milwaukee Walk to Defeat ALS.