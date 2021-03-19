Political newcomer challenges Planning Commission member in election for North Bay village president

NORTH BAY — A political newcomer is challenging a resident member of the North Bay Planning Commission for the village’s presidential seat.
The Village of North Bay has three seats up for election this April: president, clerk and trustee.
The two-year terms of president comes with a $4,792 annual salary, clerk has an $8,188 annual salary and trustee has a $2,900 annual salary.
After a caucus on Jan. 11, the incumbents for clerk and trustee were re-elected. Clerk Dori Panthofer and Trustee No. 3/Constable Kristin Wright are both running unopposed.
Only the presidential seat is contested: Resident member of the Planning Commission C. Rocco Castellano and newcomer Mark J. Schall are on the ballot.
The two presidential candidates submitted written responses to three questions, given below.
What do you think are the biggest issues in North Bay?
CASTELLANO: Infrastructure issues and their associated maintenance costs have the greatest potential to negatively impact our small community. This includes the maintenance, replacement or repair of the existing road and bridge structures throughout our community in addition to mitigating the erosion damage caused by rising lake levels.
SCHALL: Besides facing the same issues that are challenging communities throughout the country like COVID-19, economic upheaval, aging infrastructure and threats to individual freedoms, North Bay has additional complex issues. Erosion has ravaged shorelines along Lake Michigan and is potentially devastating.
How would you solve those issues?
CASTELLANO: Presently, engineering reporting monitors the efficacy of the existing structures. The study and evaluation of smaller repair projects may extend the life of the existing structures and may be a cost-effective alternative to larger replacement options.
SCHALL: More information must be quickly collected and analyzed which is foundational to an accurate assessment and action plan.
Why should voters choose you as president?
CASTELLANO: As village president, I could best lead our community by employing my technical acumen, strong project management and fiduciary care I have learned throughout my career as an architect.
SCHALL: As a resident of North Bay for 22 years, I’ve felt exceedingly fortunate to live here. It is a beautiful area filled with friendly and caring people. I’ve wanted to give back to our village through service but was limited by the time commitments of my career at S.C. Johnson. Once retired, I was able to serve as a chief election inspector but now feel I can make greater contributions as president. As global manager at SCJ, I think my success dealing with the urgency and complexity of the corporate world has prepared me to address North Bay’s pressing issues.