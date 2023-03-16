CALEDONIA — In the race for the Caledonia trustee No. 3 seat, a political newcomer is challenging an incumbent in the April 4 election.

After Mark Gracyalny was defeated in the primary election by about 450 votes, Anthony Hammes is running against incumbent Bill Folk.

Hammes has run for Racine Unified School Board and the Wisconsin State Assembly in the past but has not been successful. Folk has held his current trustee seat since being appointed in July, has served on the Caledonia Planning Commission and held various positions at a county political organization.

Caledonia Village Board trustee positions are two-year terms with a salary of $6,600.

In the primary election held Feb. 21, Hammes received 1,785 votes and Folk received 1,434, according to unofficial election results from Racine County.

Folk said there are two main issues in Caledonia, and they’re directly tied to one another: public safety and commercial growth.

Caledonia continues to grow, but public safety services have been nearly stagnant relative to the village’s growth for over a decade, he said.

“We cannot continue that trend,” Folk said. “Commercial development is important in that we want people to be able to work, shop and live here in Caledonia. The days of being just a bedroom community are over.”

Hammes said he hopes to brand Caledonia, adding that it has no particular identity, and it’s an issue in bringing in new development.

“Buildings such as Kmart need to be filled, and developments need to be completed,” Hammes said.

Hammes said that with his marketing experience, he’d promote high value developments along Interstate 94, which would reduce real estate taxes on residential properties.

Caledonia must also address the issue homeowners are facing regarding the costly assessments from the extensions of sewer and water, Hammes said, referring to the extensions 16 property owners didn’t ask for on the north side of Four Mile Road, across the street from the 178-acre DeBack Farms Business Park.

The village put in the sewer and water connections to service the park and it is costing homeowners $16,000 to $142,000 each.

“We cannot allow these families to be subjected to this type of expense,” Hammes said. “Assessments should be put onto the developers.”

Folk said he believes he represents most people in Caledonia. Being fully employed and a trustee means that meetings, especially open meetings, are moved to a time where working people can participate in the local government process, he said.

He’s served the last 17 years on the Caledonia Planning Commission, “so my dedication to the village is evident and I’m confident I can do great things on the Village Board,” Folk said.

Folk lives in the village but works outside of it and regularly asks, “Why don’t we have that in Caledonia?”

Hammes said that if elected, he would bring marketing experience and a new vision to the board.

“I’ll work diligently to brand Caledonia, encourage new development and bring businesses to our village,” Hammes said. “I will protect our residents from assessments and reduce real estate taxes with new developments.”

He added the Hammes family has long worked to improve Racine County.

“Determination, creativeness and motivation has led my family for generations, and it’s how I will lead Caledonia to thrive and prosper,” he said.

Bill Folk AGE: 49 HOME ADDRESS: 2836 Frontier Drive OCCUPATION: North American account payable manager for CNH Industrial PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Caledonia Planning Commission from 2005-2022, appointed to the Village Board in July 2022, served as board member, treasurer, vice chairman and chairman of a county political organization for over 20 years until 2016 HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: St. Rita's cross country coach in the fall and track and field coach in the spring, Racine Youth Sports Running Club coach in the summer

Anthony Hammes AGE: 44 HOME ADDRESS: 825 Waters Edge Road OCCUPATION: Marketing PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Currently re-enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to earn a dual MBA in marketing and operations CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Volunteers and works with the National Alliance of Mental Illness Racine County, volunteers for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, works with Caledonia Conservancy