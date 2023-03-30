MOUNT PLEASANT — A political newcomer is challenging the incumbent in the race for Mount Pleasant village president.

The April 4 election for the seat is between challenger Kelly Gallaher, who has been a vocal critic of village government for the last several years, and incumbent Dave DeGroot.

Gallaher has not directly worked in Mount Pleasant village government before, but has served on various organizations, commissions and nonprofit boards. She is the current spokesperson for A Better Mount Pleasant advocacy group.

DeGroot, who works in real estate, has been village president since 2017, and served as trustee on the Village Board from 2013-17. He served as president EAA Chapter 838 of Racine as well as an Elmwood Park trustee.

The village president position is a two-year term and comes with a salary of $13,263 per year.

Dave DeGroot

Dave DeGroot AGE: 64 HOME ADDRESS: 4127 Pleasant Lane PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Mount Pleasant trustee 2013-17, past president EAA Chapter 838 of Racine, past Elmwood Park trustee OCCUPATION: Real estate HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor's in business management, UW-Parkside CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: None

The village’s tax rate is the lowest it’s had in 13 years and DeGroot would like to continue to lower that rate.

“We can do that if we continue to grow,” DeGroot said. “When I became village president in 2017, the village’s total assessed value was $2.7 billion. This year, our total assessed value is $4.7 billion, a higher amount than the entire city of Racine. … As we add new assessed value, existing taxpayers end up paying less in taxes while maintaining our existing high levels of services. I pledge to continue to add new businesses and new housing to continue to grow to keep our taxes affordable.”

The biggest change DeGroot would like to see if he is reelected is an improvement to the village’s parks.

“Last year, we started by creating Campus Park,” he said. “In 2023, I am counting on our staff to make sure there are things to do for all ages at our existing parks and our new park.”

Campus Park has six pickleball courts. DeGroot said several softball diamonds, basketball courts and a cricket pitch will be added this year.

The park will also get a new band shell, splash pad, art walk and a walking trail that connects to Smolenski Park.

DeGroot also pledges to add a fishing pier.

He is additionally worried about the City of Racine’s tax and employment issues.

“The city’s tax rate at $13.58 is more than double our village at $6.26. Even so, we know the city is struggling to keep its employees,” he said. “I pledge to work with the county executive on this problem so that the city’s undesirable working conditions don’t spill into our village.”

Kelly Gallaher

Kelly Gallaher AGE: 59 HOME ADDRESS: 4622 Knollwood Drive PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Served on the KRM Commuter Rail Task Force, RUSD Diversity Policy Commission, and on the boards of Racine Family Literacy, ADAM/Drug Court, American Association of University Women, NAACP, Wisdom Action Network, and the Victory in Peace Gang Diversion Program OCCUPATION: Retired art museum education curator and artist-in-residence, and current spokesperson for A Better Mount Pleasant local advocacy group HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor of Science Degree, Bradley University — Studio Art (Painting) and Commercial Art CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Volunteer with the Wisconsin Mindfulness Initiative teaching meditation to inmates at the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant

Gallaher would like to see things in the village reflect what she believes the residents want, not a vast expansion of commerce and traffic.

“We live in a unique community that enjoys city, suburban and agricultural areas,” she said. “I believe residents want that specialness protected. We need a Village Board that works for residents first — not wealthy developers or private foreign corporations. A board that listens to them, and respects the kind of development they wish to see in their community.”

Gallaher said she doesn’t think think residents are “in any hurry to become the next Oak Creek or Pleasant Prairie with seamless franchises and increased traffic.”

“We have the opportunity to take our time, be smart and have a thoughtful conversation,” she said.

If elected, Gallaher said one of her goals would be to eliminate the contract between the village and Claude Lois, the Foxconn project director.

Gallaher has been a vocal critic of the Foxconn project and of Lois.

“Residents pay $32K a month for his services,” she said in an email. “He has no job description or oversight. It’s outrageous that he bills us the exact amount every month for a job that is paid hourly and residents don’t even know what he does every day.”

Another action Gallaher would like to take if elected is for the village to return to Real Racine, allocating the village’s hotel room tax dollars to the tourism program.

“The choice to leave has decimated tourism efforts regionally and the hoteliers I have spoken with are unhappy with the village’s effort,” Gallaher said. “It was ill-conceived and selfish of us to leave.”

Gallaher said the biggest challenge facing the village is spending and debt, and described the board’s spending over the last six years as a “reckless financial house of cards” that “is in danger of crashing down upon us all.”

“Under my opponent, spending has gone up nearly 40%,” Gallaher said. “We cannot hope to ever lower the tax burden when the village is hiding salaries in the TIDs.”

Gallaher also said she wants to ensure that Foxconn continues to pay its taxes.

“Foxconn may be our biggest taxpayer, but it is also our biggest liability,” she said. “Hoping someone steps in and saves us is not a coherent development plan. I will hold Foxconn accountable and you will always know what steps we are taking.”

