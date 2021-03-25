Political newcomer challenges incumbent for Caledonia trustee #5

How would you solve them?

MCMANUS: I believe that there must be a balance maintained by diverse zoning; keep large businesses where they are zoned and residential areas for the citizens to enjoy the land. I think that keeping property taxes stable is also important to encourage residential and small business growth. Finally, I believe the promotion of public safety is also critical to ensure the security of our residents and their properties. The issues facing our community cannot be solved with one answer; nor do I believe that decisions should be made by only the seven members elected to the board.

Why should voters choose you as trustee?