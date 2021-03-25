 Skip to main content
Political newcomer challenges incumbent for Caledonia trustee #5
Caledonia Trustee #5

Political newcomer challenges incumbent for Caledonia trustee #5

CALEDONIA — In Caledonia, four seats are up for election this April. Village President James R. Dobbs is running uncontested for re-election.

Trustee #1 Thomas Weatherston and Trustee #3 Kevin Wanggaard also are running unopposed for re-election.

The Trustee #5 seat is contested: Incumbent David Prott is facing political newcomer Holly McManus.

The Trustee #5 candidates were asked to submit written responses to three questions, given below. Prott did not respond to multiple email and phone requests.

What do you think are the biggest issues in Caledonia?

Holly McManus

McManus

MCMANUS: Caledonia’s tax base is heavily weighted in residential properties. To diversify the tax base, Caledonia has made a multi-million dollar investment in bringing utilities to I-94 to encourage industrial, manufacturing and commercial development. I support this targeted non-residential development along I-94. The responsibility of the board, as I see it, is to encourage policies that support enhancement of the tax base. One of Caledonia’s greatest assets is our rural areas. The land use plan protects the rural and environmental corridor areas, while encouraging business growth in the Douglas Avenue Corridor and the Caledonia Business Park on Nicholson Road. I particularly would like an increased focus on Douglas Avenue to encourage re-purposing of the empty buildings. I am happy to see new businesses, such as O&H, finding their homes on Douglas Avenue.

How would you solve them?

MCMANUS: I believe that there must be a balance maintained by diverse zoning; keep large businesses where they are zoned and residential areas for the citizens to enjoy the land. I think that keeping property taxes stable is also important to encourage residential and small business growth. Finally, I believe the promotion of public safety is also critical to ensure the security of our residents and their properties. The issues facing our community cannot be solved with one answer; nor do I believe that decisions should be made by only the seven members elected to the board.

Why should voters choose you as trustee?

MCMANUS: I will be accountable, transparent and accessible to citizens. I will encourage community involvement and truly represent the constituents of this village. I am determined, hardworking and intelligent, and I will take the trustee role seriously, making sure I understand the issues and seek out all sides of the issues. I do not have the “political” experience, but I do have extensive experience in relating to individuals and solving problems. I believe strongly in the human element of community relations. I will bring my strongest attribute, integrity, to the trustee position. A police officer by profession, the experience has taught me to listen and help.

Holly McManus

NAME: Holly McManus

AGE: 35

ADDRESS: 1622 Four Mile Road, Racine

OCCUPATION: City of St. Francis Police detective. Former K9 handler; German Shepherd K9 named Bane just retired after almost seven years of service to the City of St. Francis.

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in classics/history/political office from Colorado College, master’s degree in homeland security from Saint Joseph’s University.

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: N/A

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Involved in improving community relations and volunteering time with (now retired) K9 to promote health & safety, positive relations with police and raise awareness on community concerns such as Autism for the past seven years.

