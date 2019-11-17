Policy Forum to present ideas on Racine area Fire/EMS and Parks and Rec collaborations

RACINE — Members of Racine-area governmental bodies east of Interstate 94 are set to come together this week to discuss working together on fire and emergency medical services as well as parks and recreation.

The gathering, set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Racine Theatre Guild Auditorium, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will include officials from Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and the county, according to a notice posted by the county.

They are set to convene for an informational briefing by the Wisconsin Policy Forum on its independent analysis and potential options for the county and municipalities.

It’s part of the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread’s Resilient Communities Initiative that aims to generate support for efforts to ensure the long-term economic and social well-being of communities in the Racine area, particularly through greater local governmental cooperation.

This initiative led to an ongoing series of resilient community roundtable discussions among county and municipal leaders, focused on exploring ways in which municipalities might work together to benefit each municipality and the region as a whole.

The Policy Forum released ideas last year about how communities could collaborate, including on emergency medical services.