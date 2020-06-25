Policy Forum report: Foxconn TID came with 'calculated risks'

MOUNT PLEASANT — While the Wisconsin, U.S. and world economies are still sifting through the fallout of the widespread economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a third-party analysis by the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Policy Forum views the financial condition of the Village of Mount Pleasant with “cautious optimism” given its “calculated risk” with the ongoing and evolving Foxconn development.
Wisconsin Policy Forum President Rob Henken summarized the study’s final report at the Monday meeting of the Mount Pleasant Village Board.
Research for the report, arising out of the Resilient Communities Initiative, spearheaded and funded by The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, was initiated by the policy forum last fall and largely completed prior to the Wisconsin onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Foxconn and TID 5:
‘A Calculated Risk’
While the village has taken on a hefty load of debt — $120 million in 30-year revenue bonds and $83 million in short-term debt — to fund Tax Incremental District 5 in support of the Foxconn development project, Henken noted that the village had taken “a calculated risk,” to capitalize on the economic development potential of Foxconn’s high tech Wisconn Valley project.
“I don’t think there’s any question that having $200 million worth of debt in a time this uncertain is a precarious place to be,” Henken said. “It’s not because the decision to issue the debt was a mistake in the first place – nobody could have predicted the onset of a global pandemic and what would happen to our local, state, national and global economy as a consequence.”
He added that $200 million would be a big number even without a pandemic, but it comes with a huge potential for development.
While the Foxconn project was originally envisioned to encompass a 20,000,000-square-foot facility for manufacturing large-panel liquid crystal display, or LCD panels, plans have since shifted. There are decreased job estimates, with a wider and more flexible mix of activities including smaller-panel LCD products and networking and server equipment.
While Foxconn’s development plans have adjusted, Henken noted that significant development is nevertheless underway in TID 5, including a 1,000,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility nearing completion, with manufacturing production planned to start this summer. Three additional buildings, including a 260,000-square-foot smart manufacturing facility, are expected to be up and running by the end of the year. As it already stands, Foxconn is the largest property taxpayer in the Village of Mount Pleasant, paying $1.1 million in property taxes and $7.3 million in special assessments in the 2019 tax year.
“We see the progress that has been made in terms of construction at the TID, we see how the property values have already increased and we certainly see encouraging progress, putting aside the pandemic,” Henken said.
Protective ‘backstops’ put into place
Given the scale of the proposed development and the inherent risks assumed by the village in its debt for TID 5, a 3,921-acre industrial district created in 2017 to pay for public infrastructure, land acquisition and other expenses needed to facilitate construction and operation of the Foxconn development, Henken noted that “some very sound backstops” had been put in place to protect the village.
“We’re not attorneys, we’re not prophets,” he said. “You don’t know what could happen, but we think that your taxpayers should be reasonably reassured that there are appropriate protections in place, so if you don’t get the valuation that you need to get within that TID to capture increment to service that debt, there are protections in place that would not cause a financial disaster for your government.”
The WPF reported “there are several elements that substantially reduce the financial risk for Mount Pleasant” should a $1.4 billion benchmark valuation by the end of 2022 not be reached “or should the eventual valuation not be sufficient to generate the property tax revenues required to pay off debt and address other elements of the plan.”
Among the various backstops, the contract with Foxconn requires the company to make property tax payments to the village as if the property within Area 1 of TID 5 was valued at $1.4 billion, even if the actual assessed value does not hit that mark.
Unknowns remain
With or without the COVID-19 pandemic, Henken said a variety of unknown variables remain in regard to TID 5 and the Foxconn project.
“What we cannot predict is what’s going to happen, both in terms of the pace and extent of development that will still occur within that TID,” he said. “That’s a long–term issue anyway.”
He added that being in the Milwaukee-Chicago corridor would remain attractive for investment.
As a global high tech manufacturer, another unknown is the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Foxconn’s worldwide operations.
“There are global consequences here and what, if any, impact that may have on their commitment to the region and the state,” Henken said.
Pandemic or not, he noted the village faced risks with the Foxconn TID.
“I’m not telling you anything you don’t know,” Henken said. “You had risk before the pandemic. Arguably, there’s more risk now that the pandemic has occurred.”
Report available online
Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy thanked Henken and the Wisconsin Policy Forum for their “very thorough” work with the village on creating the report, calling it a “guidepost” for the village moving into the future.
“The Policy Forum is known for being fact-based in providing unbiased answers…,” she said. “There’s clearly some work that we need to do, but all in all it’s a good report. To have these few red lights is something very significant. As we move forward, it’s going to be important that all of us balance the community needs with what the taxpayers can afford, and that’s our mantra as we move forward.”
Free public access copies of the full 43-page fiscal analysis report, as well as a 5-page executive summary, are available online from the Wisconsin Policy Forum at wispolicyforum.org and on the Village of Mount Pleasant website at mtpleasantwi.gov/2490/WI-POLICY-FORUM-FISCAL-ANALYSIS.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn High Performance Computing Data Center
Foxconn HPCDC
Foxconn, Feb. 3
Foxconn Feb. 3
Foxconn Feb. 3
Foxconn Feb. 3
Foxconn, Dec. 15, 2019
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Foxconn "fab" Oct. 18
Foxconn aerial, "fab" Oct. 18
Foxconn aerial Oct. 18
Foxconn aerials, Oct. 18
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Mike Haubrich with plane
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.