Policy Forum report: Foxconn TID came with 'calculated risks'

Given the scale of the proposed development and the inherent risks assumed by the village in its debt for TID 5, a 3,921-acre industrial district created in 2017 to pay for public infrastructure, land acquisition and other expenses needed to facilitate construction and operation of the Foxconn development, Henken noted that “some very sound backstops” had been put in place to protect the village.

“We’re not attorneys, we’re not prophets,” he said. “You don’t know what could happen, but we think that your taxpayers should be reasonably reassured that there are appropriate protections in place, so if you don’t get the valuation that you need to get within that TID to capture increment to service that debt, there are protections in place that would not cause a financial disaster for your government.”

The WPF reported “there are several elements that substantially reduce the financial risk for Mount Pleasant” should a $1.4 billion benchmark valuation by the end of 2022 not be reached “or should the eventual valuation not be sufficient to generate the property tax revenues required to pay off debt and address other elements of the plan.”