RACINE — Park High School went into lockdown for the second time today after multiple phone calls were made to police, reporting gunshots near the school, according to police scanner reports.
At about 5:04 p.m., police were dispatched to the high school at 1901 12th St. for a call of four to five shots fired.
More than 50 students, staff and parents were inside the school at the time, many of them preparing for Horlick vs. Park girls and boys basketball games that had been scheduled to be played in the Park Fieldhouse. Both games were canceled, the second postponement for the intra-city matchups.
Shortly after the initial call, police began searching the school, according to scanner reports. Police officers also formed a perimeter around the school, many of them holding rifles, and no one other than law enforcement was allowed in or out.
At about 6:15 p.m., the shutdown ended and those who had been inside the school were released. The students who had been inside, which included the swim team in addition to those there for the basketball game, were not told why the school had gone into lockdown, according to several students who spoke with The Journal Times.
None of the students interviewed heard any gunshots.
After initially feeling anxious during the lockdown, Dylan Zimmerman, a Horlick cheerleader, said that “everything was kind of chill” as they waited in a locker room to be released.
Outside the school, some students were seen crying and confused when the lockdown began. Several called their parents on cell phones, wondering what was going on.
Sue Corona-Lynch had intended to watch her niece play in the basketball game, but instead nervously waited for news outside — along with several other parents, friends and family members. She was texting her niece, who gave her updates while waiting in the locker room.
“Everybody is concerned,” Corona-Lynch said.
Other students, who had been outside when the lockdown began, were not allowed to get their cars from the parking lots, which police officers had blocked off until the search was completed.
Earlier Wednesday, at about 12:50 p.m., the school went into a "soft" lockdown after police responded to a nearby alley for another report of shots fired.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
