Police suspend investigation of sexual assault reported this summer in Burlington
Police suspend investigation of sexual assault reported this summer in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Burlington police said they are suspending an investigation of an alleged sexual assault after the victim withdrew her complaint.

Police Sgt. Robert Jones declined to say why the victim withdrew her complaint, but he said she could refile a complaint later.

Police received a report of a sexual assault Aug. 23 in the 400 block of Dardis Drive. Police did not release details at the time, including the victim’s age or the date when the incident allegedly occurred.

Jones reported Wednesday that the investigation was being suspended.

Dardis Street is located on the west side of town, near Sunset Park.

