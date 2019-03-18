RACINE — A study of the Racine Police Department, released Monday afternoon, found that Police Chief Art Howell had not given preferential treatment to minorities or women in his hiring or disciplinary decisions, as had been accused by some officers.
The study, conducted by Milwaukee-based MWH Law Group, was sparked by a series of "inflammatory comments" made by police officers in a survey paid for by a police union.
Among the comments were criticisms of Howell, and those critiques were further investigated and largely refuted by MWH's findings.
Accusations
The study, after interviewing 56 officers in addition to Howell, found that “most officers flatly denied the claim that the chief is racist or sexist."
However, a flurry of concerns were still raised concerning Howell.
Last year's survey showed that some officers felt Howell, who is black, had shown preferential treatment for non-white and female officers.
However, statistics from recent hiring and disciplinary practices showed that these allegations “were not supported by facts,” according to MWH.
Howell has suspended black officers more frequently than his predecessor, Kurt Wahlen, while suspending white officers less frequently. MWH also found that allegations that minority and female officers “were improperly promoted” to be unsubstantiated.
“While I am pleased that the MWH review affirmed that which was already known,” Howell wrote in an email to The Journal Times, “this outcome was never in doubt by the majority of hardworking men and women who did not make inflammatory and false comments within the 2018 survey. For those who required proof, hopefully the revelation and public proclamation of the facts will prevent further distractions.”
The Shannon shooting
Some other criticisms of the chief arose after the January 2018 police shooting of Donte Shannon, claiming that a "lingering tension" had grown between Howell and the "rank and file" officers as a result of how he dealt with the incident. However, in his email to The Journal Times, Howell cast doubt on whether any tension still remains.
Howell said that some officers became upset with him when, days after the shooting amidst protests against the Racine Police Department, they saw on his calendar that he was meeting with somebody named "Shannon."
As a result, Howell said that some officers immediately felt he "must be more concerned about the Shannon family than the officers involved in the officer-involved shooting."
However, the "Shannon" that Howell was meeting with at that time had no relation to the man who died, Howell said; they just coincidentally had the same last name.
Howell did eventually meet with members of the Shannon family, but that previous miscommunication with officers struck an unpleasant chord within the department for a time.
"The fact is, from a leadership perspective, during this major community crisis, I maintained personal contact with the officers involved and I showed compassion and respect for the (Shannon) family involved as well," Howell said. "The two factors were not mutually exclusive. It was simply the right thing to do."
Still, MWH found that a perceived “lack of direct communication” between the chief and his officers allowed some tension to arise.
Suspensions
Another concern raised by officers was the extended lengths of time some officers were placed on leave. For example, Brinelle Nabors was on leave for more than three years before being found not guilty in court in January, after being accused of using excessive force against a Park High School student in 2015.
There is also the situation of Sgt. Terrence Jones, who was suspended in November 2016. The cause of his suspension still has not been released. As of November 2018, he was still on paid leave.
Warren E. Buliox, an attorney-partner with MWH, said the lengths of the extraordinarily long suspensions were “out of his (Howell’s) control.”
