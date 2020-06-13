Police scanners go silent with encryption

Public records

To balance the safety of officers with transparency to the public, LaMonte suggested that police departments switch channels, as it “shouldn’t be an all or nothing” situation.

But switching between channels has also been cited to cause issues within police department communication. LaMonte pointed to recent events, as police are “under the microscope.”

“The right answer should always be more disclosure instead of less,” LaMonte said. “So, if it’s inconvenient for them to switch channels or use two different communication devices, that’s a shame, but I’m not sure inconvenience weighs very heavily right now.”

As lawyers for the WFIC found, LaMonte, who worked as a journalist and a lawyer before his role at the Brechner Center, said that police stations are within their rights to encrypt their radios. There are no First Amendment rights being abridged by the action, according to LaMonte.

But LaMonte also said that without access to scanners, concerned citizens and newsrooms alike are left in the dark. In the case of the hews media, there is a loss of access to breaking news coverage.