Police say they have identified the juvenile who wrote racist messages at Burlington's Cooper Elementary

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile may face charges for writing racist messages using wood chips on the playground at Cooper Elementary School, 249 Conkey St.
The investigation began in September when the phrases “die n***** die” and “down with BLM,” referring to Black Lives Matter, were found written using wood chips as an outline.
Cooper Elementary is where Melissa Statz teaches fourth grade. She has been the center of both local praise and ridicule, as well as a subject of national media coverage, for a lesson she taught regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, which was sparked by students asking questions about BLM following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the resulting international protests and unrest.
Statz's lesson has since been a linchpin moment in the drive for BASD to implement an anti-racism curriculum and policy. On Monday evening, the Burlington Area School Board is scheduled to meet virtually and may add anti-racism language to its official anti-harassment policy, a move that the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism has said it would consider to be "a step in the right direction" in combating the racism that still exists in and around Burlington.
Possible disorderly conduct charges
The name and age of the juvenile has not been released. A spokeswoman for the Burlington Area School District said she could not yet comment on the matter when asked if the juvenile is a BASD student and, if so, whether the student will face punishment from the school district.
The investigation, according to Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson, concluded that the juvenile committed a misdemeanor by violating state statue 947.01, which could lead to disorderly conduct charges being filed for crimes committed against certain people or property.
That statute reads "Whoever, in a public or private place, engages in violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, unreasonably loud or otherwise disorderly conduct under circumstances in which the conduct tends to cause or provoke a disturbance is guilty of a Class B misdemeanor." In Wisconsin, Class B misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to 90 days in jail, or both.
In an email, Anderson said that the Police Department's report has been "sent to Juvenile Intake for review and for charging considerations."
The Burlington Police Department has said it is also investigating three separate incidences of an anonymous caller or callers uttering racist statements in virtual BASD classrooms.
