Police say they have identified the juvenile who wrote racist messages at Burlington's Cooper Elementary

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile may face charges for writing racist messages using wood chips on the playground at Cooper Elementary School, 249 Conkey St.

The investigation began in September when the phrases “die n***** die” and “down with BLM,” referring to Black Lives Matter, were found written using wood chips as an outline.

Cooper Elementary is where Melissa Statz teaches fourth grade. She has been the center of both local praise and ridicule, as well as a subject of national media coverage, for a lesson she taught regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, which was sparked by students asking questions about BLM following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the resulting international protests and unrest.