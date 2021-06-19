UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after possible drownings at North Beach and Zoo Beach in Racine

Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
The Racine Police Department posted at about 7 p.m. on Facebook that officers were responding to "two separate emergency calls involving possible drownings" at the two public beaches. An update to that post said that two people were hospitalized.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Jeffrey Erickson died Monday from leukemia complications connected to his career as a Caledonia firefighter. He was 56. The last several years he was alive, made possible by a bone marrow transplant, were “very special,” daughter Brittany Erickson said.
Because COVID-19 left limited jail space in Racine County and elsewhere, Matthew Vinz stayed free. Then he shot and killed both of his parents and himself. Here is the story behind a tragedy that shook a small town in Racine County.
Go to Culver’s right now and you can still get ButterBurgers, crinkle-cut fries and all the custard you want, but you can’t get one popular item: Buffalo chicken tenders. It's blamed on a lot of factors, from COVID-19 to TikTok.
READ DOCUMENTS HERE: Although he has been cleared to return to the classroom, Burlington High School Teacher Jeff Taff was found in a recent investigation to have engaged in many instances of poor judgment and a lack of professionalism, newly released investigative reports show.