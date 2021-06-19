 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after possible drownings at North Beach and Zoo Beach in Racine
UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after possible drownings at North Beach and Zoo Beach in Racine

Racine's North Beach draws big crowds during early summer heatwave

Racine's North Beach, shown in a file photo from last week, has been a popular spot so far this season, with temperatures climbing above normal into the 80s and 90s.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

RACINE — Two people were hospitalized after reported possible unrelated drownings today at both North Beach and Zoo Beach in Racine, the Racine Police Department reported.

The Racine Police Department posted at about 7 p.m. on Facebook that officers were responding to "two separate emergency calls involving possible drownings" at the two public beaches. An update to that post said that two people were hospitalized.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is reportedly taking over the investigation; while the city's beaches are city-run, the dive team and water rescues are usually led by the county.

Without providing details, the department described both incidents as "fluid situations," with more information to be released later.

The situation arises near the end of a warm and sunny Saturday when temperatures climbed well into the 80s.

The Journal Times will update this report as more information becomes available.

