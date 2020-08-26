 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release information about victims killed in Kenosha, one from Kenosha
2 comments
breaking topical top story

Police release information about victims killed in Kenosha, one from Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The two people who were shot and killed overnight in Kenosha have been described as a 26-year-old Silver lake resident and a 36-year-old Kenosha resident.

Kenosha Chief of Police Daniel Miskinis said a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill. was in custody out of state in relation to at least one of the deaths. Antioch identified the teen as Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with first degree intentional homicide.

He is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin.

Kenosha Police said they are not releasing the names of those involved.  Miskinis said that he did "not know what led to the violence." 

Miskinis added that during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the shootings are still under investigation. He said that everyone involved in the incident was out after curfew, and maybe it would not have happened if they had not been. 

2 comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Business owner speaks out on looting, rioters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News