Police release information about victims killed in Kenosha, one from Kenosha

KENOSHA — The two people who were shot and killed overnight in Kenosha have been described as a 26-year-old Silver lake resident and a 36-year-old Kenosha resident.

Kenosha Chief of Police Daniel Miskinis said a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill. was in custody out of state in relation to at least one of the deaths. Antioch identified the teen as Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with first degree intentional homicide.

He is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin.

Kenosha Police said they are not releasing the names of those involved. Miskinis said that he did "not know what led to the violence."

Miskinis added that during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the shootings are still under investigation. He said that everyone involved in the incident was out after curfew, and maybe it would not have happened if they had not been.

