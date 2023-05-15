MOUNT PLEASANT — A true blue week.
Village of Mount Pleasant President Dave DeGroot, left, proclaimed the week of May 14-20 as "Police Officers Week" in the village. DeGroot was joined in making the the proclamation by Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens.
In a village board meeting on May 8, Village of Mount Pleasant President Dave DeGroot proclaimed the week of May 14-20 as "Police Officers Week" in the village.
DeGroot presented a proclamation for the week to Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Matt Soens at the meeting.
"Whereas the safety of the citizen in our community is critical to the happiness, prosperity and well-being of our villages families," DeGroot said, reading the proclamation aloud.
The proclamation continued to mention that the Mount Pleasant Police Department is home to 52 sworn officers and two K-9 officers who work to protect and serve the village.
National Police Week was first designated by president John F. Kennedy in 1962, with May 15 being also designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Like all important visitors to the area, Santa and Grinch were given a police escort as they made their way through town. Shown are members of the Racine Police Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Orchestrating Good, and their families.
Meet Kala, Mount Pleasant's new electronic detection canine
Dream team
Detective Justine Justman and her K-9 officer partner Kala pose for a picture after completing training Tuesday.
Kala
pictured is Kala, a electronic detection officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Going to work
Kala, Mount Pleasant's electronic detection canine officer, sniffs out a tablet planted by her partner, Detective Justine Justman, Tuesday during a training exercise at Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive.
Quite the sniffer
Kala, a electronic detection canine for the Mount Pleasant Police Department, sniffs for electronic devices at the command of her handler, Detective Justine Justman, during a training exercise Tuesday.
Kala the K-9 officer demonstrates her electronic detection abilities
Kala
Kala is the Mount Pleasant Police Department's newest electronic detection K-9 officer. Originally trained as a therapy dog, she has a friendly attitude that assists the department in Community Orientated Policing efforts and can make appearances at schools to help teach kids about internet security.
A police dog you can bring home
To help fund the K-9 unit, Mount Pleasant Police Department is selling plushies with the likenesses of their canine patrol officers, Brutus and the late Ares, at the department for $25 each. Kala, the newest member of the unit, will receive a version soon.
