RACINE — A 43-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pointing a compound bow at police officers on Saturday night, prompting an officer to fire his duty weapon at the man, the Racine Police Department said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The incident was the second officer-involved shooting in seven days in Racine County.

The most recent incident occurred in the 1900 block of Erie Street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to Racine police, a five-year veteran of the department fired his weapon one time but did not strike the suspect.

After the officer fired, the suspect surrendered, police said. The suspect has not been identified.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, police said. The Racine Police Department said Sunday that it is handling the investigation.

“Since the shooting did not result in a fatality, an outside agency is not required to do the investigation,” a press release stated.

Second in a week

This incident follows a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 18, in which a Caledonia police officer shot and killed 38-year-old Racine man Jared R. Nelson after Nelson allegedly attacked the officer with “an edged weapon.”

That investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Racine Police Department.

To share information

The Racine Police Department is requesting anyone with knowledge of the incident to share any additional information by contacting the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or by using the p3 app.

