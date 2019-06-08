{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — A man is alleged to have stolen a wallet from another customer at a tavern, returning the wallet to the man’s home after waking up sober the next day.

Sam Parrone, 24, was charged Friday with theft and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the charge is related to a Jan. 2 complaint at Shenanigans tavern, 2427 52nd St., where a customer told police a man he had been talking to in the bar had snatched his wallet and ran.

The person whose wallet was taken told police in the weeks after the theft that his wallet was found on his front lawn with everything still inside except $50 in cash.

The complaint states that the victim identified another person in a photo lineup as the suspect.

According to the complaint, Parrone contacted police after a photo of the theft suspect was posted on Facebook, saying he was the man in the photo.

He said he did not remember the theft but found the wallet when he woke up after being out drinking in January and felt bad, so he looked at the address of the ID in the wallet and dropped it off at that address.

Parrone is expected to make his initial appearance in court June 27.

