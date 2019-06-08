KENOSHA — A man is alleged to have stolen a wallet from another customer at a tavern, returning the wallet to the man’s home after waking up sober the next day.
Sam Parrone, 24, was charged Friday with theft and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge is related to a Jan. 2 complaint at Shenanigans tavern, 2427 52nd St., where a customer told police a man he had been talking to in the bar had snatched his wallet and ran.
The person whose wallet was taken told police in the weeks after the theft that his wallet was found on his front lawn with everything still inside except $50 in cash.
The complaint states that the victim identified another person in a photo lineup as the suspect.
According to the complaint, Parrone contacted police after a photo of the theft suspect was posted on Facebook, saying he was the man in the photo.
He said he did not remember the theft but found the wallet when he woke up after being out drinking in January and felt bad, so he looked at the address of the ID in the wallet and dropped it off at that address.
Parrone is expected to make his initial appearance in court June 27.
Today's mugshots: June 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre D. Berryhill
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Melissa M. Gaethke-Rickey
Melissa M. Gaethke-Rickey, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs.
Michael K. Hubbard
Michael K. Hubbard, Milwaukee, possession of narctoic drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Devereaux Patton
Devereaux Patton, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Larry D. Perkins
Larry D. Perkins, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Christopher R. Pringle
Christopher R. Pringle, Terra Alta, WV, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Arnold R. Silva
Arnold R. Silva, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, misconduct in public office, misdemeanor theft.
Nicholas R. Tyler
Nicholas R. Tyler, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maxwell J. Firehammer
Maxwell J. Firehammer, 1400 Autumn Lane, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel L. Fisher
Daniel L. Fisher, 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joshua S. Frye
Joshua S. Frye, 5000 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donald L. Goring
Donald L. Goring, Winnebago, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael J. Johann
Michael J. Johann, 1900 block of Saturn Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Liza M. Miller
Liza M. Miller, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Amber R. Nicolazzi
Amber R. Nicolazzi, Caledonia, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Merry Christina Starszak
Merry Christina Starszak, Waterford, disorderly conduct.
