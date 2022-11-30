Police investigating after shooting followed possible road rage incident at Kwik Trip near I-94

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot during an altercation Tuesday evening at Kwik Trip, 943 S. East Frontage Road, in which at least 15 shots were fired.

No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Two businesses in the area were also struck, but there were no reports of injuries from those locations.

Sgt. Frank Jaramillo, of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, said in a written statement investigators believe the altercation stemmed from an isolated road rage incident, and there is no danger to the general public.

According to Jaramillo, both the suspect and victim entered the Kwik Trip parking lot, got out of their vehicles and began arguing, according to witnesses.

One man pulled a gun during the argument and started shooting.

The victim fled the scene. He was later located at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Also, struck during the shooting was a single vehicle in Racine Toyota’s dealership lot as well as a window at Burger King.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Toyota SUV, according to witnesses.

MPPD was assisted at the scene by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. "At 10:57 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office did respond to a shots fired call at the Kwik Trip at I-94," Lt. Michael Luell of the RCSO said in an email Wednesday. "The scene was secured by deputies and then turned over to the MPPD."

Investigators located 15 spent shell casings directly in front of the Kwik Trip. Investigators determined a 9mm weapon was used in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option No. 4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.