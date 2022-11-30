 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Police investigating after shooting followed possible road rage incident at Kwik Trip near I-94

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot during an altercation Tuesday evening at Kwik Trip, 943 S. East Frontage Road, in which at least 15 shots were fired.

No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Two businesses in the area were also struck, but there were no reports of injuries from those locations.

Sgt. Frank Jaramillo, of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, said in a written statement investigators believe the altercation stemmed from an isolated road rage incident, and there is no danger to the general public.

According to Jaramillo, both the suspect and victim entered the Kwik Trip parking lot, got out of their vehicles and began arguing, according to witnesses.

One man pulled a gun during the argument and started shooting.

People are also reading…

The victim fled the scene. He was later located at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Parents and students have rising concerns about gun violence at school. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Also, struck during the shooting was a single vehicle in Racine Toyota’s dealership lot as well as a window at Burger King.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Toyota SUV, according to witnesses.

MPPD was assisted at the scene by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. "At 10:57 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office did respond to a shots fired call at the Kwik Trip at I-94," Lt. Michael Luell of the RCSO said in an email Wednesday. "The scene was secured by deputies and then turned over to the MPPD."

Investigators located 15 spent shell casings directly in front of the Kwik Trip. Investigators determined a 9mm weapon was used in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option No. 4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.

UPDATED: Woodman's Market evacuated, search for suspect ends

UPDATED: Woodman's Market evacuated, search for suspect ends

Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News