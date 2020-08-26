Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

KENOSHA — Not long before Kyle Rittenhouse (a 17-year-old who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests) was accused of killing two people and injuring a third with gunfire, video shows law enforcement giving Rittenhouse water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.”
Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets. (That video can be seen at bit.ly/2YwBLyD; it was taken by Milwaukee-based independent radio program The Rundown Live.)
When asked Wednesday about that interaction, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said "Our deputies would toss a water to anybody," but would not comment on the statement made by a deputy saying the militia's presence was appreciated.
Another video shows a person with the group saying that, earlier in the night, police had told them “We’re going to push them by you so you can deal with them.” (That video can be seen at bit.ly/2Yywk1V)
That specific interaction between armed civilians and law enforcement does not appear to have been recorded, but it is exactly what ended up happening — with law enforcement not moving south of the intersection of 60th Street and Sheridan Road; the armed groups had been set up south of that intersection. About three blocks south of 60th Street, near 63rd and Sheridan, is where shots first were heard and where one person was killed with a shot to the head.
Here, a militia member says cops told them they would "push" the protestors towards them because they knew they could handle them. pic.twitter.com/S6lzmJfOJe— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) August 26, 2020
A third video (also from The Rundown Live and viewable at bit.ly/3gvKLu6) shows Rittenhouse and another armed man identify themselves as local militiamen, despite Rittenhouse being from Illinois.
UPDATE: Video of Kyle Rittenhouse identifying himself before multiple shootings. Video recorder says they are with the “local militia”. Not sure who the “local militia” is but they are working with Kenosha PD pic.twitter.com/44Dqwy2YDo— CRYPTOPUNK (@CRYPTOPUNKK) August 26, 2020
At 5 a.m. Wednesday, a second death was confirmed, and a third person was reported to have sustained "serious, but non-life threatening injuries" because of the shooting, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
Police have not confirmed if someone was taken into custody, even though Rittenhouse is shown on video running toward law enforcement with his hands up while onlookers told police that he had just shot someone. Lake County, Illinois, court records list him as a "fugitive of justice."
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
