Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed
Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

KENOSHA — Not long before Kyle Rittenhouse (a 17-year-old who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests) was accused of killing two people and injuring a third with gunfire, video shows law enforcement giving Rittenhouse water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.”

Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets. (That video can be seen at bit.ly/2YwBLyD; it was taken by Milwaukee-based independent radio program The Rundown Live.)

When asked Wednesday about that interaction, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said "Our deputies would toss a water to anybody," but would not comment on the statement made by a deputy saying the militia's presence was appreciated.

Another video shows a person with the group saying that, earlier in the night, police had told them “We’re going to push them by you so you can deal with them.” (That video can be seen at bit.ly/2Yywk1V)

That specific interaction between armed civilians and law enforcement does not appear to have been recorded, but it is exactly what ended up happening — with law enforcement not moving south of the intersection of 60th Street and Sheridan Road; the armed groups had been set up south of that intersection. About three blocks south of 60th Street, near 63rd and Sheridan, is where shots first were heard and where one person was killed with a shot to the head.

A third video (also from The Rundown Live and viewable at bit.ly/3gvKLu6) shows Rittenhouse and another armed man identify themselves as local militiamen, despite Rittenhouse being from Illinois.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, a second death was confirmed, and a third person was reported to have sustained "serious, but non-life threatening injuries" because of the shooting, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Police have not confirmed if someone was taken into custody, even though Rittenhouse is shown on video running toward law enforcement with his hands up while onlookers told police that he had just shot someone. Lake County, Illinois, court records list him as a "fugitive of justice."

