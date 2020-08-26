Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Not long before Kyle Rittenhouse (a 17-year-old who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests) was accused of killing two people and injuring a third with gunfire, video shows law enforcement giving Rittenhouse water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.”

Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets. (That video can be seen at bit.ly/2YwBLyD; it was taken by Milwaukee-based independent radio program The Rundown Live.)

When asked Wednesday about that interaction, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said "Our deputies would toss a water to anybody," but would not comment on the statement made by a deputy saying the militia's presence was appreciated.

Another video shows a person with the group saying that, earlier in the night, police had told them “We’re going to push them by you so you can deal with them.” (That video can be seen at bit.ly/2Yywk1V)