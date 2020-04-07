Police identify victims of Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — The two people who died in a Monday morning motorcycle crash in Mount Pleasant have been identified.
The victims have been identified as 37-year-old Jeffrey Uick of Racine and 42-year-old Kelly Lawler of Kenosha, Mount Pleasant Police confirmed Tuesday.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore firefighters responded to the area of Highway 11 and International Drive for a report of a motorcycle crash.
Officers found the motorcycle adjacent to the highway with Uick and Lawler nearby. The two were determined to be deceased.
Preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling east on Durand Avenue through the construction zone when it left the highway and struck a utility pole on the north side of the road.
There were no additional updates to the investigation, as of noon Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.