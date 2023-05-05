WATERFORD — Police have identified the suspected drunken driver who crashed into a Subway sandwich shop Tuesday as Fred Becker, a military veteran who police said is sorry and embarrassed about the incident.

Becker, 73, of Waterford, has been cited for operating while intoxicated-first offense, and police also are seeking charges of recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.

Contacted at his home Thursday, Becker declined to comment.

Waterford Police Lt. William Jeschke said that Becker has been cooperative and that he told police he might have accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

“The investigation never revealed any reason that would have lead us to believe this accident was intentional,” Jeschke said.

Becker was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving his SUV through the glass front window of the Subway sandwich shop at 818 Fox Lane, then backing up and driving into the restaurant a second time.

At the time, Becker reportedly admitted to police that he had been drinking, and said the brakes on his SUV had failed.

No injuries were reported, but the restaurant and building sustained about $100,000 in damage.

The shop owner and witnesses said they believed the incident was an intentional attack rather than an accident, largely because the SUV was driven into the sandwich shop twice.

In releasing Becker’s name Thursday, police also said he is a military veteran and that he told investigators he was planning to patronize Subway when he lost control of his vehicle.

“He was also completely cooperative and respectful throughout the entire investigation,” Jeschke said. “He was remorseful, and at times appeared to be embarrassed.”

The Racine County district attorney is reviewing the Waterford police report to determine if Becker will face criminal charges in addition to the municipal citation for first-time drunken driving.

Racine County Circuit Court records show no prior criminal cases against Becker.

Jeschke said investigators are awaiting laboratory results to determine Becker’s blood-alcohol content at the time of the incident, which occurred around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“Mr. Becker shared with me that he was receiving a lot of negative feedback from the community regarding this incident,” Jeschke noted in an email. “I advised him that this may be due to the fact that he entered the store a second time, at an even greater speed.”

