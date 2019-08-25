RACINE — The driver of a Dodge Stratus suffered life-threatening injuries after a car-versus-tree crash on Sunday afternoon on West Boulevard near its intersection with 21st Street. Police continue to investigate.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, and his 22-year-old passenger, both from Racine, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Racine Fire Department and were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Due to the extent of the operator’s injuries, the 45-year-old had to be transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight For Life helicopter.
The crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Sunday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded to assist Racine Police Department traffic investigators as they investigated this single-car crash.
Racine Police are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crash. Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marshall T. Andrews
Marshall T. Andrews, 400 block of Three Miles Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric J. Brannon
Eric J. Brannon, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Elijah M. Campbell
Elijah M. Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, racine, misdemaenor theft, felony bail jumping.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, take vehicle without owner's consent by use or threat of force, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, operating without a license.
Mykeshia S. Howze
Mykeshia S. Howze, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Marquis D. Jones
Marquis D. Jones, 2300 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Torrance L. McClain
Torrance L. McClain, 2100 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William Cruz
William Cruz, Tampa, Fla., obstructing an officer.
Heidi E. Mayer
Heidi E. Mayer, 1900 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee J. White
Lee J. White, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
