{{featured_button_text}}
Crash, Aug. 25

The driver in a vehicle-versus-tree crash Sunday afternoon suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, police say.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — The driver of a Dodge Stratus suffered life-threatening injuries after a car-versus-tree crash on Sunday afternoon on West Boulevard near its intersection with 21st Street. Police continue to investigate.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, and his 22-year-old passenger, both from Racine, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Racine Fire Department and were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Due to the extent of the operator’s injuries, the 45-year-old had to be transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight For Life helicopter.

The crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Sunday.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded to assist Racine Police Department traffic investigators as they investigated this single-car crash.

Racine Police are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crash. Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
17
0

Tags

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

Load comments