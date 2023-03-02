WATERFORD — A parent who once ran for School Board has paid a $300 fine and was temporarily barred from campus after a profane verbal attack on a teacher during parent-teacher conferences at Waterford Union High School.

Mike Mabert, 52, of Rochester was cited by police for disorderly conduct following an outburst in which he acted aggressively toward a teacher, shouting the “F” word several times while onlookers watched.

Mabert later apologized to school staff and paid a $313 fine in Waterford Municipal Court in connection with his conduct Oct. 5 at the high school, 611 W. Main St.

For the rest of the fall semester, school administrators barred Mabert from the high school campus and suspended him from all school activities.

The Waterford Police Department released a report about the incident this week.

Mabert, who ran unsuccessfully in 2017 for Waterford Graded School Board, declined to comment about his behavior at the high school.

“I’m not interested in discussing what happened,” he said.

Teacher Joseph Bianchi, who was the target of Mabert’s outburst, said he has been a teacher for six years, and had not previously experienced such a confrontation during parent-teacher conferences.

“Obviously, it was unusual,” Biachi said.

The math teacher declined to comment further.

Mabert, a supply chain manager at the Nestle chocolate plant in Burlington, was among four candidates for a seat on the Waterford Graded School Board in 2017.

At the time, he said he previously served on a strategic planning committee in the district, and also organized visits to other schools for parents and School Board members.

Mabert, whose full name is Jason Michael Mabert, finished out of the running in the School Board election, receiving 253 votes.

According to the Waterford police report, Mabert was attending parent-teacher conferences about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 when he engaged in a loud verbal attack on Bianchi.

Police reported that he “publicly and aggressively acted in a demeaning and insulting manner” toward the teacher.

The report does not indicate what sparked the outburst.

Other school staff and parents were present, and some are listed as witnesses in the police report.

“Mike behaved inappropriately,” police concluded, “by using profane language and speaking in an emotionally elevated and derogatory tone.”

Mabert, who lives on Hunters Glen Road in Rochester, was cited for disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, a non-criminal municipal ordinance violation.

He later pleaded no contest and paid the fine.

School Superintendent Lucas Francois could not be reached for comment. High School Principal Daniel Foster responded with an email declining to comment “out of respect for the family.”

According to the report, the school district conducted its own investigation of the incident before reporting the episode to police a few weeks later.

Police reported that school administrators held a meeting with Mabert.

During the meeting, the report states: “Mabert apologized, claimed 100% responsibility for his actions, and waived his opportunity to share specific details of the night’s incident.”

