Try 3 months for $3

FRANKSVILLE — This Saturday, Racine Police Chief Art Howell is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the first annual Men of Faith Community Prayer Breakfast at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road.

The breakfast is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

“The prayer breakfast is designed to empower and encourage men with accountability and integrity in the community,” Elder Aldexter Hamilton said.

Christian Faith Fellowship Church has been slowly growing since its founding almost 20 years ago, and moved into its current building in 2014, a building that was expanded two years ago.

Howell has been with the Racine Police Department since 1984 and became chief in 2012.

“The community policing philosophy is built on the power of partnerships and community engagement,” Howell, who will be speaking on the topic of community stewardship, said in an email. “Trust is built, strengthened and sustained through such opportunities to engage on a personal level. As my schedule allows, I try to take full advantage of opportunities to connect with members of the community whom I do not normally come into contact with during the course of my general workday.”

For more information, call Elder Aldexter Hamilton at 262-681-2398.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments