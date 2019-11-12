Police Chief, City Council talk about division between law enforcement and the community

RACINE — The City Council and Racine’s chief of police have a common goal — “to close the gap” between the greater community and its police force.
But a few recent tragedies have made that challenging.
“Post 2012 — post-Trayvon Martin, post-Eric Garner, post-Freddie Gray, post-Mike Brown; I can go on — it’s different,” Police Chief Art Howell told the City Council last week.
The four names Howell referenced were all young black men who died following police encounters (in the cases of Brown, Garner and Gray) or in allegedly race-related incidents (in the case of Martin).
All four incidents sparked national protests.
Despite those high-profile deaths in recent years, Americans’ respect levels for police have not changed much over the past half-century, according to polls conducted by Gallup. Respect appears to have always been fluctuating.
- In 1968, 77% of Gallup poll respondents said they had “a great deal” of confidence in officers;
- And in 2016, 76% said the same thing.
- In 2017, however, the percentage of Americans who said they have “a great deal” of confidence in police dropped back down to 57%, the lowest total since 2006.
The concerns here
The Racine area has seen perhaps more than its fair share of “critical incidents” as Howell calls them.
Protests and community outrage sparked after Donte Shannon was killed by two Racine police officers while fleeing from a traffic stop on Jan. 17, 2018. And that anger flared up again after Ty’ Rese West was shot three times and killed on June 15 by a Mount Pleasant sergeant.
In both cases, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office ruled that the officers involved had appropriately acted in self-defense.
Following those incidents, some slices of the greater Racine community lost at least a little faith in police. That’s a concern to both the chief and several elected officials, and something they’re looking to fix.
“We have to build our trust again, because we spent some of it,” Howell said during a budgetary hearing at City Hall on Nov. 4.
To rebuild that trust, Howell says it is paramount for his department to have the best officers possible engaging the community. The 2020 budget even includes a new human resources position that will be geared toward finding “the right people.”
“The Community Oriented Policing philosophy,” which has been in place in Racine since the 1990s, “is not about riding bicycles. It’s about engagement. It’s a problem-solving philosophy,” Howell said.
Repairing relationships between citizens and police is a major objective for 7th District Alderman Maurice Horton, who runs Why Gangs LLC, a gang-awareness consultation firm.
“I pray that we continue to close the gap between the community and police,” Horton said. “It only takes a couple homicides to divide police and people.”
Alderman Trevor Jung, who represents Racine’s 9th District, complimented Howell’s “progressive visions” for the Police Department.
Jung then asked Howell how the RPD is “ensuring we have a positive relationship with the community for when police are needed to stop crime,” particularly in regard to gang diversion.
Howell replied by saying that Community Oriented Policing does not discourage making arrests — they still want to catch “the bad guys” — but COP does put extra emphasis on making sure that only the appropriate bad actors get handcuffed.
To make that job easier, Howell said that officers need to build up trust during day-to-day operations, so that they have that “Bank of Trust” to rely on during critical incidents.
“It’s really that simple,” Howell continued. “It’s how you talk to people. It’s how you engage with people. It’s how you interact with people. They might not like a particular event, but they trust that you (as a police officer) are a respectful person, that you’re going to do the right thing. That (trust) is hard to gain, easy to lose.”
‘Pay it forward’
The Racine Police Department continues to receive vehement support from the community at large, particularly after Officer John Hetland was killed on June 17 while trying to stop an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill.
During last week’s meeting, Howell thanked the mayor and city for its ongoing support for the Police Department.
“You can’t pay it back,” Howell said, referencing Hetland’s sacrifice. “You can only pay it forward.”
