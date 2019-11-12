Police Chief, City Council talk about division between law enforcement and the community

Alderman Trevor Jung, who represents Racine’s 9th District, complimented Howell’s “progressive visions” for the Police Department.

Jung then asked Howell how the RPD is “ensuring we have a positive relationship with the community for when police are needed to stop crime,” particularly in regard to gang diversion.

Howell replied by saying that Community Oriented Policing does not discourage making arrests — they still want to catch “the bad guys” — but COP does put extra emphasis on making sure that only the appropriate bad actors get handcuffed.

To make that job easier, Howell said that officers need to build up trust during day-to-day operations, so that they have that “Bank of Trust” to rely on during critical incidents.

“It’s really that simple,” Howell continued. “It’s how you talk to people. It’s how you engage with people. It’s how you interact with people. They might not like a particular event, but they trust that you (as a police officer) are a respectful person, that you’re going to do the right thing. That (trust) is hard to gain, easy to lose.”

‘Pay it forward’