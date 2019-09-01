CALEDONIA — No one likes construction, particularly on a main thoroughfare such as Highway 32 in Caledonia.
Last year, the village upgraded water and sewer infrastructure in anticipation of the road being repaved this year. Highway 32 is closed from its intersection with Highway 31 to just south of its intersection with Five Mile Road. The recommended detour is to take Highway 31 and Four Mile Road.
But Caledonia Police Department officials and construction crews working on the project are frustrated with the number of vehicles driving past road barriers onto the construction zone.
Caledonia Police Sgt. Jim Gardiner said that on Monday, during a meeting of all the lead officials involved, someone from one of the construction crews said one crew member tried to stop a vehicle and the driver ran over his foot. Fortunately he was wearing heavy construction boots and reported that he wasn’t injured.
“We’re trying to be as lenient and trying to work with the public as much as possible,” said Gardiner. “It’s unfortunate that some people, they see the signs and they keep going.”
Aside from the danger to workers, Gardiner said officials are frustrated because those vehicles are also slowing down the project.
“Construction crews are very frustrated,” said Gardiner. “They’re trying to get the job done. They’re working very hard.”
The scheduled completion date for the project is Nov. 15. Gardiner said so far the project is running on time.
Where to go
Gardiner posted about the incident on the Police Department’s Facebook page and a reminder about which intersections are closed. The intersection at Five Mile is closed except for residents who live in the construction zone and affected businesses.
Earlier in the project, Caledonia police posted maps giving directions on how to reach some of the popular stores and restaurants along the construction zone:
- DeRango The Pizza King, 4621 Six Mile Rd., from Highway 31, turn onto Six Mile Road.
- Sebastian’s Fine Food and Spirits, 6025 Douglas Ave., from Highway 32 take Middle Road north to Five Mile Road, turn left and Sebastian’s is accessible from Five Mile.
- Buddy’s Sports and Grill and Mulligan’s Mini Golf, 6633 Douglas Ave., from Highway 31, take Meadow Drive east then turn south onto 32.
Tony DeRango, owner of DeRango The Pizza King, said his business has been hit pretty hard by the construction projects on both Highway 32 and Highway 31 last year and this year.
“I’m down 30% or more on some weeks,” said DeRango. “Last summer was bad and 2019, it’s not looking good either.”
Part of the problem is that in order to reach delivery customers east of 32, particularly in the Crestview neighborhood just east of 32 on Six Mile Road, his drivers have to take 31 south to Four Mile Road, go east and then go back up north on 32 to Middle Road.
“There’s really not an easy way,” said DeRango. “I’ve put extra delivery people on not because we’re busier but because the delivery time is more.”
DeRango is counting down the days until the project is completed, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 15.
“We’re getting through,” he said. “It’s just not what I’d hoped for.”
“Construction crews are very frustrated. They’re trying to get the job done. They’re working very hard.” Sgt. Jim Gardiner, Caledonia Police Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.