RACINE COUNTY — This week’s Point-in-Time count — a literal count of every person who is homeless in the county — needs more volunteers.
It is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, and end after 2 a.m. the next day. Volunteers are asked to meet at 10 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Racine, 716 College Ave., and at St. Mary’s Church, 23303 Church Road, Dover.
As of Friday morning, only 20 people had signed up to fill the 11 teams necessary to conduct the count.
“We are short,” said Scott Metzel, the executive director of the HOPES Center in Racine, who also coordinates Racine’s Point-in-Time count.
Point-in-Time counts are required by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to get an accurate idea of how many people are homeless in the United States. They are held twice a year, once in January and once in July.
Most of the people included in the count are recorded easily — usually more than 90 percent of homeless people in Racine are staying in homeless shelters, but a fair amount of them are still found outside during the street count. And during the warm summer months, there are usually more unsheltered people than in the winter.
For the street count, volunteers walk and drive the streets of the county, looking for anybody who doesn’t have a place to go.
Government entities and nonprofits use the data to better identify the causes of homelessness in their respective area, and then how to best address those problems.
More volunteers allow for more accurate counts, according to Metzel.
The Continuum of Care, a partnering of more than 50 varied organizations in Racine County dedicated to assisting the homeless, plans to use data from the count to better coordinate and direct its various efforts.
“This is all part of the plan,” Continuum President Ron Thomas said.
To sign up, visit racinecoc.org/point-in-time.
