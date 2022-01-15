Plymouth Church gives $37,500 grant to Cops 'n Kids

RACINE — The Plymouth Congregational Church is still working for the betterment of the community even though it has closed.
Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center, Inc., 800 Villa St., received $37,500 from the Plymouth Congregational Church for the development of children’s literacy.
Julia M. Witherspoon, founder of Cops ‘n Kids, said in a statement the church was in the “process of closing and wanted to distribute its remaining assets to other worthy Racine organizations that were involved in successful outreach programs.”
“Child literacy seemed a logical extension of the church’s role, as was the neighborhood connection to community policing,” she added.
Initially, Plymouth Congregational Church asked Cops ‘n Kids for proposals and was provided with a “detailed list of needs that included a variety of opportunities for Plymouth’s donation to have a lasting impact,” Witherspoon said. “Rather than choose among the alternatives, the grant was undesignated.”
“Although 173-year-old Plymouth Congregation in Racine no longer exists, its council is confident the donations to Cops ‘n Kids will continue to have a positive impact on the neighborhood, in Racine, and especially in children’s literacy,” Witherspoon concluded.
The Plymouth Congregational Church was sold in February to Garcia Family Racine, LLC, for a reported $100,000, according to public records.
History
Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center began in 1997 when Witherspoon, then a Racine Police Department officer, “responded to a burglary call that led her to a warehouse full of children’s books.”
She undertook an effort to distribute books from that cache to children from the trunks of police cars. It did not take long before children responded to the sight of a police car with an enthusiastic request for a book.
That modest beginning led to what is today the Cops n’ Kids Reading Center.
Cops & kids & haircuts: in photos | Racine PD's Anthony Lane COP House becomes a barbershop for a day
Cops and kids and haircuts
COP House converted into a barbershop
Cops and kids and haircuts
Cops and kids and haircuts
All smiles
Cops and kids and haircuts
Cops and kids and haircuts
Courtney Krekling gives a haircut
Cops and kids and haircuts
Watch now: Orchestrating Good helps turn Racine Anthony Lane COP House into a barbershop
Burlington's city planner is cautioning that the development would take place on land that has historic value, as well as environmentally sensitive wetlands. "The proposed plan seems aggressive," he wrote in a report.
A man who worked for RUSD is no longer employed with the district after he allegedly, while trying to stop a student suffering an episode brought on by mental illness, left marks on a student's wrist that lasted for weeks.
Investigators are seeking help to identify a suspect in the Nov. 12 illegal shooting of a trophy-caliber deer near Waterford, in an incident that police call "disturbing," partly because it happened in broad daylight near homes.
“I’ve taken trade-ins from customers that I sold cars to, and I’m giving them more money than they paid two years ago,” said the owner of one Kenosha used car dealer. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”
Heather Ortiz, JoAnne Nissen, and Sue Smith, board members for the Kids 'n Cops Reading Center, receive a $37,500 check from Treasurer Rachael Wilson and Clerk Gwen Wortock of Plymouth Congregational Church.