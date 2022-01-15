Plymouth Church gives $37,500 grant to Cops 'n Kids

RACINE — The Plymouth Congregational Church is still working for the betterment of the community even though it has closed.

Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center, Inc., 800 Villa St., received $37,500 from the Plymouth Congregational Church for the development of children’s literacy.

Julia M. Witherspoon, founder of Cops ‘n Kids, said in a statement the church was in the “process of closing and wanted to distribute its remaining assets to other worthy Racine organizations that were involved in successful outreach programs.”

“Child literacy seemed a logical extension of the church’s role, as was the neighborhood connection to community policing,” she added.

Initially, Plymouth Congregational Church asked Cops ‘n Kids for proposals and was provided with a “detailed list of needs that included a variety of opportunities for Plymouth’s donation to have a lasting impact,” Witherspoon said. “Rather than choose among the alternatives, the grant was undesignated.”

“Although 173-year-old Plymouth Congregation in Racine no longer exists, its council is confident the donations to Cops ‘n Kids will continue to have a positive impact on the neighborhood, in Racine, and especially in children’s literacy,” Witherspoon concluded.

The Plymouth Congregational Church was sold in February to Garcia Family Racine, LLC, for a reported $100,000, according to public records.

History

Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center began in 1997 when Witherspoon, then a Racine Police Department officer, “responded to a burglary call that led her to a warehouse full of children’s books.”

She undertook an effort to distribute books from that cache to children from the trunks of police cars. It did not take long before children responded to the sight of a police car with an enthusiastic request for a book.

That modest beginning led to what is today the Cops n’ Kids Reading Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0