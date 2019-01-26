Try 1 month for 99¢
409 Main St.

The former Copacetic hat shop, 409 Main St., Racine, has been leased by Yolanda Coleman, who plans to open Plush Clothing, a "plus-size" women's apparel store.

 MICHAEL BURKE, mick.burke@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Last year ended with the permanent closing of Copacetic, Downtown Racine’s hat shop, after 13½ years in business.

But that space at 409 Main St. has already been secured for another type of apparel store: a women’s "plus-size" clothing shop. Yolanda Coleman of Caledonia intends to open Plush Clothing there; she’s shooting for early April.

Coleman said she has had more than 28 years of retail experience, starting at age 16, including managing stores. This will be her first business.

To prepare, Coleman took Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Network Corp.’s 12-week business start-up course and came out of it with her business plan written. She also obtained financing through WWBIC.

Coleman said she looked at various possible areas to open her business and then settled on Downtown. "I picked Downtown because the Downtown area is the heart of the city," she said.

"I want to sell emotion," Coleman said. " 'Plush' signifies a woman who wants to be pretty, lovely, sexy and happy."

The building that Coleman chose, 409 Main St., was recently purchased by the Mt. Royal Investment Group, which has also acquired numerous other Downtown properties. This one, with about 2,000 square feet at street level, will undergo some improvements before Coleman will be able to open her shop. That work will include the construction of two "nice size" fitting rooms, she said.

To select her wholesale suppliers, Coleman said, she will attend the MAGIC trade show in Las Vegas (started by the Men's Apparel Guild in California), which runs from Feb. 5-7. There she plans to select her vendors.

Plush Clothing will carry all new clothing, Coleman said, primarily for women from sizes 1X-3X and 12-24.

She also plans to carry accessories including purses and jewelry and, eventually, footwear.

Coleman said Plush Clothing will be open every day except Sundays.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments