'Please get the vaccine' | Black, Latino leaders encourage Racine's communities of color to get vaccinated

RACINE — The numbers are in and the data is clear: communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latino communities in Wisconsin have 1.7 times the number of cases, Black communities have 2 times the hospitalization rates, and Indigenous communities have 1.5 times the case rate of COVID-19 when compared to white communities.
Now, those communities are seeing slower rates of vaccination.
So, the City of Racine and Racine County are seeking to remove barriers and increase the percentage of people from communities of color who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Black and Latino members of the Racine County Board of Supervisors and City of Racine City Council, as well as Racine Police Chief Art Howell, held a press conference on Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, to discuss the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for communities of color.
Everyone in
Alderman John Tate II, president of the Racine City Council, noted that obtaining herd immunity will take everyone’s participation.
“This is the best defense we have going forward and the best chance we have to get back to normalcy,” he said.
He added he was looking forward to everyone being vaccinated so they can have the gatherings that were given up last year because of the pandemic.
Tate said he has had the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and encourages others to do the same.
Clinic opens
Beginning Tuesday, March 23, a community-based vaccination clinic will open in the former Burlington Coat Factory location at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine — regardless of eligibility status — can register at vaccinate.wi.gov. Those who register will receive an invite to book an appointment when they are eligible.
Appointments for the first week are still available. Shannon Powell, a spokesman for the city, said that more than 1,000 people have signed up for vaccinations at the clinic already.
Disparity, milestone
In Racine County, as of Monday, 23.6% of all residents have received at least one COVID shot. However, only 8.6% of all of the county’s African American residents have received one shot, compared to 23.2% of white residents, 9.5% of Hispanic residents and 16.2% of Asian residents.
Monday did bring some good news amid the pandemic. Gov. Tony Evers announced that 1 in 4 Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Also, the biggest addition to the state’s vaccine eligibility list — approximately 2 million Wisconsin residents with certain risk factors including asthma and being overweight — was activated Monday, one week ahead of schedule.
Everyone in the state is expected to be given COVID-19 eligibility by May 1 at the latest.
Barriers
As an example of how barriers are trying to be removed to help people get vaccinated, the city is providing a free bus ride for anyone traveling to get the vaccine. The individual needs only to tell the driver they are on their way to get the vaccine, or on their way back, and the ride on RYDE is free.
Another barrier is simply availability of limited doses of the vaccine, but the city and county are working on that, even as supply lines are defined by the companies making the doses and the federal government in control of distributing it.
“We’re often and frequently expanding the eligibility, and everyone is encouraged to sign up at this point,” Tate said. Last week, the City of Racine Public Health Department announced that city residents working in the food chain would be prioritized to be vaccinated.
Tate explained there are times when people do not show up for the appointment. When that happens, there is an opportunity for someone from the community to get vaccinated because the vaccines cannot be held until the next day.
Bilingual encouragement
In terms of removing barriers, local and state government have worked to ensure members of the Hispanic community are included.
Additionally, the signage at the facilities is presented in both English and Spanish, and the sign-up website vaccinate.wi.gov has a Spanish option.
County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado addressed listeners in Spanish, encouraging the Hispanic community to vaccinate.
Maldonado explained members of the Hispanic community can be suspicious of government operations and facilities, so he hoped to speak directly to the community and encourage them to be vaccinated.
He wanted to assure Spanish-speakers that no one has to present a driving license or social security card to be vaccinated.
Maldonado added that the working class is well represented by members of the Black and Hispanic community, manning the frontlines in grocery stores, restaurants, and hospitals, which are contributing factors to the high-rate of COVID in these communities.
“Please get the vaccine,” he said.
Tate also addressed issues relating to the working class, noting that many in communities of color do not have jobs that allow them to work remotely, another factor that led to increased rates of infection.
Been there, done that
Among the speakers was someone who could speak first-hand to the experience of having COVID-19.
Alderman Mollie Jones was hospitalized for two weeks with COVID and is still recovering.
“It wasn’t pleasant,” she said. “If you can take the shot, take it.”
She continued: “You may be nervous or concerned, but it will be worth it not to get COVID.”
Jones added it was something you should do for your family and friends.
She reflected on the events everyone missed last year due to the pandemic.
“Hopefully, this summer, if we all get our vaccine, we can enjoy those gatherings again,” she said.
Got questions?
What is it like to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Community activist Al Gardner said he has had both shots of the vaccine and is happy to share what he knows.
“I encourage anyone who wants to know about it to just give me a call, and I’ll tell you how it felt and how I feel now,” he said. “I’ll fight for my community, and I’m fighting for my community to get out and get this vaccine.”
He continued: “My heart is for this community, always has been, always will be, and we have to do this together.”