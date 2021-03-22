'Please get the vaccine' | Black, Latino leaders encourage Racine's communities of color to get vaccinated

“Please get the vaccine,” he said.

Tate also addressed issues relating to the working class, noting that many in communities of color do not have jobs that allow them to work remotely, another factor that led to increased rates of infection.

Been there, done that

Among the speakers was someone who could speak first-hand to the experience of having COVID-19.

Alderman Mollie Jones was hospitalized for two weeks with COVID and is still recovering.

“It wasn’t pleasant,” she said. “If you can take the shot, take it.”

She continued: “You may be nervous or concerned, but it will be worth it not to get COVID.”

Jones added it was something you should do for your family and friends.

She reflected on the events everyone missed last year due to the pandemic.

“Hopefully, this summer, if we all get our vaccine, we can enjoy those gatherings again,” she said.

Got questions?