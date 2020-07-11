'Please be nice': Public health workers across U.S. have been threatened, harassed during pandemic

RACINE COUNTY — Being unable to see loved ones, not being able to visit favorite haunts, missing out on live sports, feeling cooped up and fearing a potentially deadly virus amid the coronavirus pandemic have tested many (if not most) Americans’ mental and physical well being. As such, not everyone is as polite and kind as they might otherwise be.
“COVID fatigue is weighing on pretty much everyone right now,” said City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
A lot of Bowersox’s staff members’ interactions with the public have been cordial. But some of the interactions have been unpleasant.
“Some of them have been kind, some of them have not been kind,” Bowersox said.
Harassment of health care workers has been reported throughout the country. In Ozaukee and Washington counties, public health professionals have allegedly been followed in their work vehicles by other drivers, prompting the Health Department there to remove decals from their vehicles. And the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has been dealing with daily phone calls, oftentimes insulting the intelligence of the health care professionals, emails accusing the public employees of being Communists and other varied threats, according to reporting from Milwaukee news outlets.
Kirsten Johnson, director of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, told one newspaper that she thinks most of the angry people are using health departments as an outlet for their internal discomfort with the present state of pandemic-stricken Wisconsin.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and the commissioner for Georgia’s Department of Public Health have both been provided with security details due to personal threats.
More than a dozen assaults of health workers have been reported in Mexico, and Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio’s state health director, resigned after enduring outcry from some in the state including protesters showing up at her home. All this while citizens in other cities cheer on the dangerous work required to take care of COVID-19 patients.
When she met with the Ozaukee County Board on July 1, Johnson began weeping as she feared for the safety of herself and her employees.
Pressure mounts
It has not been that bad here in Racine, but public health workers are still feeling the pressure and disdain from some members of the public.
“Local health departments have been placed in a very tough and, at times, untenable position, with some people wanting us to be more forceful and prescriptive, while others would prefer we be more hands-off and provide general guidance. To add to the equation, we must also face the reality that the pandemic continues to put incredible pressure on local health department infrastructures, which have been historically under-resourced,” Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, told The Journal Times in an email.
“Regardless of the pressures involved in the work, we are following the data and science involved, and we are working the extra hours required to do everything we can to prevent disease transmission and preserve life. Ultimately, this is our charge, it is what we are trained to do, and we take it very, very seriously,” Gesner said.
One of the major issues in Racine County has been contact tracing, since many people who contracted COVID-19 or people came in contact with someone who has the virus are refusing to cooperate with public employees who contact them.
“Contact tracing has always been difficult,” Bowersox said, considering it involves asking people to remember every single person they interacted with over the course of several days and the phone call can take more than an hour. “It’s always a struggle ... some people are just not willing to answer questions. They’re tired of COVID.”
That’s draining on staff, who oftentimes are working considerably longer hours to deal with the pandemic. The Public Health Department’s scheduling system has shifted to give more consistency to employees.
Shannon Powell, communications director for the City of Racine, advised the public to “Please be nice to (public health) staff when they call ... we’re not calling to harass anyone.”
