'Please be nice': Public health workers across U.S. have been threatened, harassed during pandemic

When she met with the Ozaukee County Board on July 1, Johnson began weeping as she feared for the safety of herself and her employees.

Pressure mounts

It has not been that bad here in Racine, but public health workers are still feeling the pressure and disdain from some members of the public.

“Local health departments have been placed in a very tough and, at times, untenable position, with some people wanting us to be more forceful and prescriptive, while others would prefer we be more hands-off and provide general guidance. To add to the equation, we must also face the reality that the pandemic continues to put incredible pressure on local health department infrastructures, which have been historically under-resourced,” Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, told The Journal Times in an email.

“Regardless of the pressures involved in the work, we are following the data and science involved, and we are working the extra hours required to do everything we can to prevent disease transmission and preserve life. Ultimately, this is our charge, it is what we are trained to do, and we take it very, very seriously,” Gesner said.