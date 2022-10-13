Pleasant Prairie Woman's Club hosting PINK-tober fundraiser on Oct. 19

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club is hosting its annual “PINK-tober” fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Italian American Club’s ballroom, 2217 52nd St.
Highlights include the “Boozie Cork-Pull” and silent auction items, as well as a live auction that starts at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a sandwich/chips plate available for purchase, complimentary treats and a cash bar.
Admission is free, and plenty of parking is available.
Proceeds from the event go to support local nonprofits, including the Circle of Hope Breast Cancer Support Group.
For more information, go to the Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club Facebook page or the club’s website at ppwc64.org.