PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket debuts this weekend in Prairie Springs Park, on the western shore of Lake Andrea.

The market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three Sundays: June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20.

“We are very excited to bring all of the things that make Kenosha HarborMarket a premier attraction in Kenosha to the Village of Pleasant Prairie,” said Andrea Forgianni, executive director of the Kenosha HarborMarket. “The fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables, a wide variety of handmade foods, and gift items will be available. We’re pleased to expand the opportunity for people to purchase locally sourced foods and locally made items.”

The location of the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket — on the shores of Lake Andrea — holds true to the “harbor” in HarborMarket, she added.

In addition to the food, there will be live music.

Back in Racine

The Kenosha HarborMarket’s Racine edition is also back for its second summer season in Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

The Racine HarborMarket is open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 22, July 6 and 20 and Aug. 3, 17 and 31 in Downtown Racine.

The Racine HarborMarket will feature live music, a beer tent and more than 30 booths each week, including a variety of ready-to-eat foods. The live music lineup includes:

June 22 — The Fourcast

July 6 — Ghosts in the Gravel

Aug. 3 — Jimmy LeRose

Aug. 17 — The Fourcast

Aug. 31 — Mark Paffrath

The Racine Police Department plans to have a booth at every Racine HarborMarket event. For more information, go to racineharbormarket.com.