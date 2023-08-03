KENOSHA — Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha is hosting a storytime with Jill and Freddy Letven from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Aug. 5 event is free and will include a craft activity for children.

Local author Letven wrote a children’s book “about when my cat, Hazel Jean, and my husband’s dog, Freddy, met,” she said.

The book — “Hazel Jean Makes a New Friend” — tells the story of “this unlikely friendship and is great for children to learn about meeting new friends or gaining a new sibling,” Letven said.

The Pleasant Prairie resident adopted Hazel Jean from Kindred Kitties in Kenosha and said this story of the cat and dog becoming friends “was noteworthy and a good lesson for us all.”

On Saturday, the author will introduce visitors to the book’s inspiration, Freddy, and will lead the crafting.

For more details about this event and other events at the bookstore, go to blue-house-books.com/events.