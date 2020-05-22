Plaza Theater bringing back drive-in movies during COVID-19 siuration

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLINGTON — During this time of social distancing, drive-in movies are making a comeback, popping up across the country, including in Burlington.

The Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington announced this week that starting this Saturday, it plans to offer drive-in movies in the Reineman’s True Value parking lot at 417 Milwaukee Ave., across from the theater.

The Plaza has offered pop-up movies at the Reineman’s lot every August for years, but usually screened classic films on its two-story inflatable screen. This year, in order to re-open while maintaining social distancing, theater owner Shad Branen said they plan to screen new films outdoors as well.

“We obviously want to get the theater open as quickly as possible,” said Branen. “This is a good middle ground because it’s a pretty safe environment when people are in their vehicles or near them.”

The parking lot normally can hold about 80 vehicles but will be limited to 50. Audio will be broadcast through an FM radio frequency.

What’s showing?