Plaza Theater bringing back drive-in movies during COVID-19 pandemic
BURLINGTON — During this time of social distancing, drive-in movies are making a comeback, popping up across the country, including in Burlington.

The Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington announced this week that starting this Saturday, it plans to offer drive-in movies in the Reineman’s True Value parking lot at 417 Milwaukee Ave., across from the theater.

The Plaza has offered pop-up movies at the Reineman’s lot every August for years, but usually screened classic films on its two-story inflatable screen. This year, in order to re-open while maintaining social distancing, theater owner Shad Branen said they plan to screen new films outdoors as well.

“We obviously want to get the theater open as quickly as possible,” said Branen. “This is a good middle ground because it’s a pretty safe environment when people are in their vehicles or near them.”

The parking lot normally can hold about 80 vehicles but will be limited to 50. Audio will be broadcast through an FM radio frequency.

What’s showing?

The trickiest part has been accessing and getting permission to screen new titles. When the pandemic began to grow, movie studios delayed the release of spring films, such as the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” and the live-action remake of “Mulan.” As shelter in place orders took effect, studios also suspended production for films slated to come out later this year.

“There is a gap,” said Branen. “Businesses can re-open but new movie product isn’t available to us. A lot of titles we are expecting are not available, and in some cases, are not even finished.”

For this Saturday, the Plaza plans to screen the Disney and Pixar animated film “Onward,” which was what was showing at the Plaza when it closed in March.

“We’re just picking up where we left off,” said Branen.

Patrons will be charged $25 per vehicle which will include a $5 gift certificate for the concessions stand. Patrons can either have concessions delivered to their vehicle or pick them up themselves, though masks and social distancing is requested. The Plaza’s restrooms will also be available.

The show is set to start at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations will be taken only through plaza4.com and Plaza Theater’s Facebook page.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington

