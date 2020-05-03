Plaza and Geneva theater owner vows to reopen after public health crisis is over

Branen said he had to throw away concession items such as pizza ingredients, and he is no longer ordering soft drinks or beer. He had planned to order a new movie screen, but the manufacturer is temporarily closed for business. “It’s having a ripple effect,” he said.

Employees affected

Branen said that he has approximately 20 employees total between the two theaters, with a dozen who work at the Plaza, and some employees at work at both facilities.

While the theater offers curbside concessions during limited hours on Friday and Saturday, Branen said the COVID-19 has forced him to furlough "virtually the entire staff."

Luckily, Branen was recently approved for a paycheck protection program which will allow him to bring back some of his staff.

But he looks forward to resuming normal operations as soon as possible. “It’s all a waiting game,” Branen said. “Everyone is anxious to get back to work.”

Movie studios currently are not releasing any new movies to theaters. "The biggest challenge theaters will face when reopening is what products will be available from the studios," Branen.