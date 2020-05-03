Plaza and Geneva theater owner vows to reopen after public health crisis is over

The theater seats may be empty, and there may be no smell of fresh popcorn coming from the lobby, but there still is plenty of action going on inside the Geneva and Plaza theaters.
Co-owner Shad Branen is determined that the Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington, and Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., in Lake Geneva, will survive the current coronavirus shutdown and will re-emerge as cultural centers.
Branen and his staff are using this downtime to complete some cleaning and interior renovation work on the theaters, which offer movies and other special events when they are open.
Damages seats have been repaired. The lobby floor has been seal-coated. Computer software has been upgraded. And walls inside the building that needed some touching up were painted.
“We will be opening up better and cleaner,” he said. "It's a good opportunity to do cleaning and improvements throughout the buildings."
At the Plaza Theater, Branen said they have stripped and epoxy sealed the floors, a process that typically requires 24 hours to dry, something near impossible when the theater is operational. They have also taken the opportunity to work on cleaning projects and update computer software.
The Plaza Theater originally opened in 1928, the same year as five other theaters opened in the Racine area. "All these theaters have a history dating back to the vaudeville era," Branen said.
The Plaza was later converted to a four-screen theater, closed briefly due to bankruptcy and reopened approximately 20 years ago to its previous owner. Branen has owned the theater for 11 years.
Branen also owns Mercantile Hall, a wedding venue located at 425 N. Pine St., in Burlington.
Obviously, the coronavirus has also impacted that business, but Branen said he is also using this time as an opportunity to go through that building.
Geneva Theater
The Geneva Theater brings people to Downtown Lake Geneva to catch Hollywood’s latest in a classic old-style movie venue.
Also built in 1928, the theater was closed and dormant for many years before Branen acquired the property and reopened it in March 2017 following an estimated $2 million restoration. The city extended a $900,000 loan for the effort, which will be forgiven if Branen owns the theater for at least five years.
The theater is home to the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild, a group that presents live stage productions and contributes the proceeds to area charitable organizations. The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild has announced the cancellation of its spring season of productions, with plans to resume operations in the fall.
Branen is completing similar maintenance at the Geneva Theater. “We’re keeping very busy,” he said.
Branen said he had to throw away concession items such as pizza ingredients, and he is no longer ordering soft drinks or beer. He had planned to order a new movie screen, but the manufacturer is temporarily closed for business. “It’s having a ripple effect,” he said.
Employees affected
Branen said that he has approximately 20 employees total between the two theaters, with a dozen who work at the Plaza, and some employees at work at both facilities.
While the theater offers curbside concessions during limited hours on Friday and Saturday, Branen said the COVID-19 has forced him to furlough "virtually the entire staff."
Luckily, Branen was recently approved for a paycheck protection program which will allow him to bring back some of his staff.
But he looks forward to resuming normal operations as soon as possible. “It’s all a waiting game,” Branen said. “Everyone is anxious to get back to work.”
Movie studios currently are not releasing any new movies to theaters. "The biggest challenge theaters will face when reopening is what products will be available from the studios," Branen.
Some studios have released films instead to online streaming services, but Branen said he is not worried about it. “I think there will always be a place for movie theaters,” he said, “because people like to go out.”
