Playing the hand COVID-19 dealt: Twin Dragon Games opens a loan fund for help with long lasting effects of pandemic

RACINE — Any chance the Padillas get, they help out Racine.

As owners of Twin Dragon Games, Dan and Christine Padilla have hosted a donation drive providing board games for foster families, held a fundraiser raffle to hand out gloves at The Main Project & Café and began running a Pokémon Club at the Racine Public Library.

Now, patrons of their shop (who they lovingly call their “gaming family”) at 500 Wisconsin Avenue and members of the community have a chance to give back to the couple by contributing to their loan fund, set up through Kiva.

Kiva is a nonprofit organization which crowdfunds loans for small businesses and those in need. It works mostly like a typical loan, except it relies on individual lenders to crowdfund the loan instead of the money coming from a bank. Market on Main, a grocery store and sandwich shop also downtown, used Kiva back in June to help bolster their business.

Once the borrower repays the Kiva loan, the money goes back to the lenders and the lenders can choose to fund other causes, donate it or keep the money.

As of Tuesday, there are 17 days left to contribute to the Padillas’ Kiva loan. They are seeking $8,000 and, also as of Tuesday, are about 31% of the way there.

The loan’s purpose

It hasn’t been easy for the Padillas to get back on their feet since Dan got in a workplace accident in 2015 that badly hurt the couple’s financial situation. The pandemic hasn’t allowed for improvement.

According to the Padillas’ Kiva page, the loan will go towards upgrading chairs and tables for tournament players and patrons who often spend hours at the store, bringing more STEM-related toys to host mini-camps and encourage interest in the field and restock more accessories and miscellaneous products.

“Some of us have bad knees, bad backs, some of us are taller than others, you know, things like that,” Dan said. “And for our older customers too … For you to have a good experience, you also need to be comfortable.”

The store also has a few nanobot toys — mini robotic insect-like toys made by HEXBUG — to help kids (and all patrons who may be interested) realize the intersection between games and science, technology, engineering and match subjects.

The Padillas first introduced the toys into the store in 2019, but the pandemic stopped them from being able to invest in implementing more STEM-related toys.

Down the line, they are hoping to connect with local schools, organizations and community efforts (or even start their own) to extend their interest in STEM to kids.

They have had connections with Racine Unified School District in the past and “if that door does become available to us again, we would absolutely love to take that opportunity to help the community more,” Christine said.

‘Remember your downtowns’

The Padillas are looking to bolster their small business — which is to celebrate its 6th anniversary in March — with the loan against the lasting effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, they’ve struggled with cash flow as they face more delays with product shipments. Popular card games release new product every few months, keeping business rolling and players interested as the games evolve. But when new product gets delayed, customers have nothing to buy, so they either skip out on a purchase or wait until it comes in.

“We have to wait three months, okay, I get it. But then we have to wait four, five months, and that can hurt,” Dan said.

There has been less traffic Downtown in 2021, too, Christine noted.

“In 2020, there was a really big push for shopping small. A really, really, really big push … entering 2021, everybody was sort of going back to, ‘Okay, we’re going to go to Walmart, we’re going to go to Amazon,” she said. In talking with other businesses, “everybody Downtown is struggling right now.”

She understands big box stores are convenient, but “remember your downtowns. We need your help, still.” Especially when certain stores aren’t on Main Street and are tucked within another building, such as theirs.

‘There’s a need for us’

There have been times over the last year where the Padillas asked themselves: “Is there a reason for us to keep going?”

But that question often gets answered indirectly by moments where they witness their patrons creating bonds and memories at their shop. They have seen people make friends, couples get engaged and families growing stronger bonds through gaming at the spaces they provide.

“We see that there’s a need for us, and we should keep fighting as long as we can,” Dan said.

The couple encouraged the community to check in with their favorite local businesses as well to see if they, too, are struggling. “There’s a lot of different things going on,” Dan said. “Sadly, (small businesses) still need help.”

For more information and to contribute to Twin Dragon Games’ loan, visit https://bit.ly/3Hm7AOn.

