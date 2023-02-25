BURLINGTON — The Burlington Senior Activity Center is looking for seniors to join a twice-weekly game of bridge.

Located at 587 E. State St., the center once enjoyed a crowd of 10 or 12 regulars for the popular card game. But that number has recently dwindled down to four.

Regulars Bob Lee, Bob Gibson, Karen Harris and Barb Seagrist say they would welcome experienced bridge players to join them. The group meets for cards from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Monday and Friday.

Anyone interested in more information can call the senior center at 262-716-0329.