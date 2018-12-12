YORKVILLE — A plastics manufacturer that makes bottles for SC Johnson is set to move its Chicago-area operations to Yorkville.
LogoPlaste plans to begin manufacturing in the existing industrial building at 1221 Grandview Parkway in mid-January and to have its productions lines, currently housed in Plainfield, Ill., moved there around March.
According to Terry Wingate, plant manager, this move will save SC Johnson about $1 million in transportation costs per year.
“We have been supplying SC Johnson with bottles for the past seven years,” Wingate said.
The company expects the plant to initially employ 22 to 30 people, who will work in three shifts, 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday, Wingate said.
Wingate estimated that the plant will produce about 10 million containers per month.
After hearing a recommendation for approval from the Yorkville Plan Commission during a Monday meeting, the Yorkville Village Board approved a conditional-use permit for LogoPlaste to operate, under conditions stipulated by the county.
Recycling a priority
During Monday’s meeting, Project Manager Terry Myers told the Plan Commission and Village Board how important recycling is to SC Johnson. The bottles that it manufactures in Plainfield are made from recycled materials and it plans to continue using recycled materials in Yorkville.
Wingate said only three of the Plainfield plant employees will move with the business to Yorkville, including himself. LogoPlaste has already hired around one third of its Yorkville workforce, working in conjunction with local employment agencies.
Wingate assured the Plan Commission and board members that the plant would not make more noise than an air conditioner and that it would not emit harmful chemicals as no plastic will be burnt, it will only be melted down and re-molded.
One member of the public spoke during a hearing on the conditional-use permit, saying the company and village should ensure that the building had the proper system to handle a plastic fire, if one broke out. Myers answered that a system was already in place in the building before LogoPlaste began leasing it.
According to its website, LogoPlaste has more than 59 factories in 16 countries. The company’s headquarters is in Portugal.
