Plaques to be placed at Villa St. Community Garden honoring families of Ty'Rese West, Donte Shannon

RACINE — Plaques honoring the lives and families of Ty’Rese West and Donte Shannon, two local Black men killed by police in the past two years, are to be placed at the Villa Street Community Garden on Sunday.
A “compassion caravan,” planned by Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, is scheduled to gather in the parking lot of St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will proceed to the garden at 2 p.m.
“We are honoring their lives and paying respects to the parents,” said Diane Lange, chair of Olympia Brown’s Social Justice Committee.
The ceremony is planned to include a reading from Racine Writer-in-Residence Kelsey Marie Harris.
The Villa Street Community Garden is operated by the Racine Urban Garden Network.
Lange said that food from the Villa Street Community Garden will also be donated to the Hospitality Center Downtown in honor of Shannon, who was 26 when he died on Jan. 17, 2018; and West, who was 18 when he died on June 15, 2019.
CLICK HERE to read a flyer detailing Sunday's plan to place plaques honoring Ty'Rese West and Donte Shannon at the Villa Street Community Garden
A family of hands
Maceo Collins
Hot dogs and basketball
Coach Carter
Waiting in the wings
All smiles for Ty'Rese and Donte
#DTAE
Friends
Jerell Andrews
Showing off the #BlackLivesMatter shirt
The ref
#Tyrese
Passing it to himself
#Tyrese smiles
Back-pedaling
High flyer
Boxing out
Following through
Tipoff
Winning a jump ball with style
Side by side
Smiles on the court
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.