Plaques to be placed at Villa St. Community Garden honoring families of Ty'Rese West, Donte Shannon
{{featured_button_text}}
Ty'Rese D. West

West

RACINE — Plaques honoring the lives and families of Ty’Rese West and Donte Shannon, two local Black men killed by police in the past two years, are to be placed at the Villa Street Community Garden on Sunday.

A “compassion caravan,” planned by Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, is scheduled to gather in the parking lot of St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will proceed to the garden at 2 p.m.

Donte Devel Shannon

Shannon

“We are honoring their lives and paying respects to the parents,” said Diane Lange, chair of Olympia Brown’s Social Justice Committee.

The ceremony is planned to include a reading from Racine Writer-in-Residence Kelsey Marie Harris.

The Villa Street Community Garden is operated by the Racine Urban Garden Network.

Lange said that food from the Villa Street Community Garden will also be donated to the Hospitality Center Downtown in honor of Shannon, who was 26 when he died on Jan. 17, 2018; and West, who was 18 when he died on June 15, 2019.

CLICK HERE to read a flyer detailing Sunday's plan to place plaques honoring Ty'Rese West and Donte Shannon at the Villa Street Community Garden
