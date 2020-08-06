Plaques to be placed at Villa St. Community Garden honoring families of Ty'Rese West, Donte Shannon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Plaques honoring the lives and families of Ty’Rese West and Donte Shannon, two local Black men killed by police in the past two years, are to be placed at the Villa Street Community Garden on Sunday.

A “compassion caravan,” planned by Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, is scheduled to gather in the parking lot of St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will proceed to the garden at 2 p.m.

“We are honoring their lives and paying respects to the parents,” said Diane Lange, chair of Olympia Brown’s Social Justice Committee.

The ceremony is planned to include a reading from Racine Writer-in-Residence Kelsey Marie Harris.

The Villa Street Community Garden is operated by the Racine Urban Garden Network.