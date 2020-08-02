Plans scaled back for planned Iwo Jima memorial at Pritchard Park

Instead of a single sculpture, each monument will be comprised of a combination of bronze statues and large laser-etched granite panels featuring the work of renowned combat artists depicting the various conflicts. Designs are in process for the first phase Iwo Jima/World War II combined memorial.

“We had to get the cost down so it’s much more feasible to work with the present-day situation,” Capriotti told The Journal Times on Friday, noting project organizers had to scrap “most” of their original plans due to COVID-19. “We come in at around $250,000 or so. It’s a lot easier to get 250 corporations or people to give a thousand dollars than it is to do a 3-year, $4 million fundraising project right now.”

Despite the change in the size, design and expense of the memorial by the project’s “all volunteer team,” Capriotti said the group’s objective of providing a memorable, attractive and educational war memorial will still be reached by the collaborative grouping of the three proposed memorials, creating a “Veterans Walk” at Pritchard Park. Each component will be built through successive fundraising efforts.