Plans for location of new juvenile detention facility passed quietly at July County Board meetings

RACINE — City of Racine leadership has been critical of Racine County’s decision to build a new juvenile detention center, incorporating the former Brannum Lumber site on Taylor Avenue, with scant notice to the public.
The county did not publicly disclose its plans for use of the Brannum Lumber site for months after the location had been determined. However, the county gave Racine Mayor Cory Mason and other members of city administration notice as early as July 21, although Mason evidently did not pass the information along to the City Council.
An examination of the timeline indicates city and county did not communicate fully with the public, or with each other.
Correspondingly, The Journal Times did not ask pertinent questions when the purchase of the Taylor Avenue property appeared on county meeting agendas in July — although county notices made no mention of what the Taylor Avenue property would be used for.
The timeline
The proposed Racine County Youth, Development and Care Center will serve a maximum of 48 youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc, and Washington counties.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, in a presentation to the City Council on Dec. 15, outlined the county’s vision for a modern youth facility that is more like a residential treatment facility and less like a prison.
The presentation was made to a rather surprised City Council, which was just then learning the county intended to build a juvenile detention center on Taylor Avenue and had purchased the former Brannum lumberyard, across the street from the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center where the current Racine County Juvenile Detention Center is located on the fourth floor, to facilitate the project.
Delagrave explained the decision to purchase the property was done in closed session and that the county used a third-party broker, due to concern that if the seller knew the property was being purchased by a government body, the seller might increase the price.
The purchase of the property appears on the July 14 agenda of the Racine County Executive Committee and the July 28 agenda of the County Board, which voted to approve $290,000 to purchase the Taylor Avenue property.
In both cases, the published agenda did not indicate what the county intended to do with the property. The purchase of the property was within the public-information domain, but the county had not articulated its plans regarding the Brannum Lumber site purchase to the public. In regard to the project, some have been critical of the county’s community outreach, regarding it as insufficient.
Hope Otto, Racine County human services director, noted that the county has been working on the project for two years in what she called an “open and transparent process.”
“This process has been driven by input from the broader community and stakeholders such as the Youth Justice Advisory Committee, which held public meetings throughout 2019 at the Dennis Kornwolf Service Center and included city residents and those with experience working with at-risk youth,” Otto said.
In its outreach, the county discussed what was new; that is, a modern approach to treating juveniles and their families through trauma-informed care. It also discussed this new approach in the Constituents Corner e-newsletter, social media outreach and news releases.
However, this outreach did not include the location of this new facility because, according to the county, that was not new information — there was already, and is, a juvenile detention center at the Taylor Avenue location, inside the Kornwolf Service Center.
That is how the county viewed it and has stated it on other occasions: There is already a detention center there, even if the new facility might end up across the street in a whole new complex rather than being on the fourth floor of an existing government building.
Informing the city
City leadership was aware the county was pursuing a new juvenile facility, but expressed hopes it would be outside the city limits, in part because the city already has multiple detention facilities.
The fact the new detention center would be inside the city limits was broached by Delagrave and county officials on July 21, during a 90-minute meeting with city staff in which a number of items were discussed. Racine Mayor Cory Mason; Shannon Powell, city communications director and chief of staff; Bill Bowers, city director of development; and Kathleen Fischer, interim city administrator, all were on the July 21 call.
On Aug. 10, Mayor Mason toured the current facility, located on the fourth floor of the Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., at the invitation of the county.
However, Powell said last week that Mason was unaware that the county was moving forward with the project without further discussion with the city. As such, Powell said, Mason did not follow up with the City Council.
Powell said he thought the July conversation between the city and county was going to be the first of many: “It seemed like the beginning of the conversation — not the end.” Instead, in November the County Board voted to accept a $40 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and move forward with the facility, which took city staff by surprise, Powell said.
Powell said that city and county staff have weekly check-in conversations, and the topic of the juvenile facility was not raised again, except once in passing — not even in November when the matter was before the County Board for a final vote.
Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, said he was not aware the county had purchased property and intended to build a juvenile detention center on Taylor Avenue — within the Third Aldermanic District, which he represents — until the Nov. 24 meeting of the County Board.
At that meeting, the county accepted the $40 million Department of Corrections grant to assist in the design and construction of a secure residential facility for juveniles that would serve as a regional facility for five counties.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said he was aware since the spring the county was interested in purchasing the Taylor Avenue property, but he was not aware it intended to use it for the juvenile detention center.
Alderman Jennifer Levie said she first heard of it the day before the Dec. 15 City Council meeting when she received the agenda. Levie added there was no discussion among members of the City Council before that time.
Aldermen Maurice Horton and Henry Perez each said last week they were unaware of the project until the county’s presentation to the City Council.
July 21 meeting
By the time the city learned what the county intended to do with the property, it was already too late to protest.
In an interview last week, Powell noted the county did not need permission from the city to purchase the property and build a juvenile detention center. Their talk was informational only.
Powell added the county did take the time to hear the concerns of the city.
These concerns included the location of the juvenile facility; the fact that the city already has multiple detention facilities, including the state-run Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and the Racine County Jail, in addition to the current juvenile detention center; and that the city would lose revenue from property taxes, as the county does not have to pay property taxes on a public facility.
Powell described the working relationship between the county and city as a good one and added he did not believe the county dismissed the concerns of the city.
Powell did praise Delagrave, who previously was the director of the county’s current juvenile detention facility, for his commitment to a more modern approach to juvenile detention.
“He cares about this deeply,” Powell said. “No one is arguing that this isn’t a noble endeavor.”
Powell added that he wished a few things had been done differently so that city residents would not have been left out of the conversation.