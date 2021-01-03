Plans for location of new juvenile detention facility passed quietly at July County Board meetings

Powell said that city and county staff have weekly check-in conversations, and the topic of the juvenile facility was not raised again, except once in passing — not even in November when the matter was before the County Board for a final vote.

Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, said he was not aware the county had purchased property and intended to build a juvenile detention center on Taylor Avenue — within the Third Aldermanic District, which he represents — until the Nov. 24 meeting of the County Board.

At that meeting, the county accepted the $40 million Department of Corrections grant to assist in the design and construction of a secure residential facility for juveniles that would serve as a regional facility for five counties.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said he was aware since the spring the county was interested in purchasing the Taylor Avenue property, but he was not aware it intended to use it for the juvenile detention center.

Alderman Jennifer Levie said she first heard of it the day before the Dec. 15 City Council meeting when she received the agenda. Levie added there was no discussion among members of the City Council before that time.