Plans for Horlick Malted Milk campus unveiled, approvals underway

RACINE — While Racine residents may be used to seeing the castle-inspired cream brick towers of the Horlick Malted Milk complex, a wide-eyed visitor from California who stumbled on the site couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
“What is this place?” he asked.
As he drove away, he told one of the representatives from J. Jeffers and Co. that they should register the site with the National Register of Historic Places. Owner Joshua Jeffers said he was at least one step ahead of the visitor there: his team submitted the application for the Horlick campus to be added to the register and it was approved.
On Tuesday, Jeffers and city officials cut the ribbon on the Gold Medal Lofts in Uptown, another historic redevelopment the company converted into market-rate and affordable housing. With Gold Medal under their belts, the team is ready to tackle the multi-phase, $100 million redevelopment they have planned at Horlick, which will include residential, commercial, retail, recreation, hospitality and education spaces.
If everything goes according to plan, they could start construction as soon as this August and complete the residential units by July 2021.
Town Square
The company acquired the first three buildings it owns on the former Horlick Malted Milk campus two years ago, which includes the two most visible, 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Ave. Today it owns nine of the properties on 12.7 acres out of the 17 total at the site.
Jeffers pointed to the development trend of mixed-use spaces that are meant to replicate the “town square” feeling. However, many of those developments are new construction.
“What struck me about the first time I went back inside the Horlick complex is that a lot of that built infrastructure is already there,” Jeffers said. “It already looks like a very authentic town square environment that’s just been forgotten by time.”
That doesn’t change the fact that many of the buildings are in rough shape. The ones that are safe to explore are scattered with debris from squatters who have come and gone and left broken pool tables and couches in their wake. Even with a mask on, some areas are overpowered with the scent of mold, mildew and rot.
Historic redevelopment is expensive and complicated, but Jeffers said, “for us, this is our bread and butter.”
“It’s a lot easier for us to see the potential because we’ve done historic rehab before,” Jeffers said. “What got me the most excited about it is you’ve got some great bones here for a very authentic town square-type environment.”
Phase one
The first phase of the project will revamp 2100 and 2200 Northwestern Ave. into 136 market-rate and affordable residential units.
The northern building, 2200 Northwestern Ave., which will be renamed The Headquarters at Horlick, will house approximately 76 market-rate units. The ground floor opens up to a large two-story area that will be carved into two-floor apartments. The upper level floors are so vast, Jeffers said they plan to add an atrium in the center to bring natural light into the hallways.
The southern building, 2100 Northwestern Ave., will be renamed Horlick Flats and contain 60 units that will be a mix of market-rate and affordable. It will be managed in partnership with Lutheran Social Services, which is currently partnered with Jeffers at Gold Medal Lofts to provide social services to low-income residents.
In addition to those two buildings, phase one will include the build-out of the infrastructure for the entire complex. That includes constructing streets so traffic can flow through the complex and re-purposing the brick pavers for the sidewalks. That infrastructure build-out will lay the groundwork for redevelopment of the rest of the properties.
Dollars and cents
Jeffers estimated the first phase of the project will cost $40 million. Some of that financing will come in the form of housing tax credits from Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, which also provided credits for the Gold Medal Lofts. Some of the funding could also come from the reallocation of Tax Increment District, or TID funds and a new TID, created for the project.
In addition to reviewing Jeffers’ proposed certified survey map and request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the restoration components of phase one, the Planning, Heritage and Design Commission on Wednesday was scheduled to hold public hearings over four agenda items related to TIDS, two of which were for the Horlick development. The city was proposing the creation of a new TID, TID 25, to facilitate financing the development. The proposed boundary of the TID would go from Northwestern Avenue to State Street, then north on Summit Avenue until the border of the Horlick lot. Another agenda item proposed re-allocating the funds in TID 14, which is located on the Walker Manufacturing site, to the Horlick project.
The Planning, Heritage and Design Commission was scheduled to meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
As long as those items were approved, Jeffers said he’s confident he and the city will have a development agreement in place in July and could begin construction as early as August.
