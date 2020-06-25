Plans for Horlick Malted Milk campus unveiled, approvals underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While Racine residents may be used to seeing the castle-inspired cream brick towers of the Horlick Malted Milk complex, a wide-eyed visitor from California who stumbled on the site couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“What is this place?” he asked.

As he drove away, he told one of the representatives from J. Jeffers and Co. that they should register the site with the National Register of Historic Places. Owner Joshua Jeffers said he was at least one step ahead of the visitor there: his team submitted the application for the Horlick campus to be added to the register and it was approved.

On Tuesday, Jeffers and city officials cut the ribbon on the Gold Medal Lofts in Uptown, another historic redevelopment the company converted into market-rate and affordable housing. With Gold Medal under their belts, the team is ready to tackle the multi-phase, $100 million redevelopment they have planned at Horlick, which will include residential, commercial, retail, recreation, hospitality and education spaces.

If everything goes according to plan, they could start construction as soon as this August and complete the residential units by July 2021.

Town Square