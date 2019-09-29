WIND POINT — Newport Development plans to present preliminary plans for a condominium development at the former Wind Point Elementary School site.
The presentation, slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, will provide the first look at what could end up on the demolished school’s land.
“We’re going to gather their (Wind Point residents’) input, see what they think, then we’ll make modifications and do things based on comments,” said Ray Leffler, owner of Newport.
Wind Point Elementary, formerly located at 290 Jonsue Lane, closed in 2013 and was demolished last year. The Racine Unified School District previously turned the land over to Newport, which handled demolition costs.
Leffler said Newport is “shooting for” condominiums at the site but declined to say how many units he is targeting. That information will be revealed during the presentation, he said.
The preliminary plans are set to include sketches based on some focus group work, Leffler said.
Main Street property
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Wind Point has also scheduled a public hearing for rezoning the 5-acre village-owned property at 4403 N. Main St. and amending the village’s 2035 comprehensive plan.
The property, which the village has long sought to develop, is currently zoned R-1, or estate district. The rezoning would make the parcel R-4, or multiple-family residential district. The comprehensive plan amendment would also change the land’s designation from a suburban/natural resource area to a high-density residential area.
The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
The village had a lengthy fight to acquire a so-called spite strip that had surrounded the 4403 N. Main St. property in order to develop it. There are not currently any development plans for the property, but Leffler had previously expressed interest in developing condos there as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.