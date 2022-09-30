Planning for the future: Officials tout potential of new health center complex

RACINE — Standing between a school and a community center, local officials outlined how a new complex could transform the area by aiding the economy and the environment and reducing health care and education barriers for residents.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said at a Friday press conference that a $65 million health center/community center facility is an investment in the environment, area workers and local residents in “neighborhoods that have been forgotten for far too long.”

Mason said the complex will include about 50,000 square feet of new space “built to serve the needs of this neighborhood and this community for the 21st century.”

The proposed Racine Community Health Center and a building to house a new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are being planned for the vacant site next to Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, located in the historic Lincoln-King neighborhood.

The proposed site could be the home of the country’s first carbon-free federally qualified health center that would serve people who are uninsured or underinsured. An FQHC provides health care services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Racine is the largest Wisconsin city without an FQHC.

Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, called the facility “a critical project that … is going to increase access to health care and help us reduce Racine’s longstanding racial inequities.”

Last week, the Racine City Council voted to move forward with the initial steps to construct the facility. It also awarded a $4.1 million contract for architectural and engineering services. The council reiterated that no decisions would be made about the current MLK Community Center until a new one was constructed and operational.

Mason is hopeful that a potential facility design will be ready by early 2023.

Mason said the next six months will also allow input from area residents so “that this is a project that we’re building with the community and not just for the community.”

About two-thirds of the $65 million is secured for the complex. Most of the money so far has come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The City of Racine has pledged $10 million and the State of Wisconsin pledged $20 million through the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.

City Administrator Paul Vornholt last week told the City Council that additional funding opportunities include grants and money from health systems. For example, Ascension Health has pledged $1 million toward the project.

Mason noted Friday that the city could also save up to $2 million constructing the complex because of provisions in the recently passed federal Inflation Reduction Act.

If constructed, the Racine Community Health Center would be the nation’s first carbon-free FQHC. Speakers noted the importance of the facility being carbon-free, which should help Racine meet its goal of reducing its carbon footprint 50% by 2030.

Mason hopes Racine can be a leader in clean energy and that similar facilities follow suit in the near future.

“My hope is that this is a novel project for a very short period of time,” Mason said. “If we’re going to meet those climate goals that we know we need to meet, this can’t be a unique thing for very long.”

Tobin Boyle, president of the Southeastern Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council, which includes 15 labor unions, said constructing the complex is a great opportunity for area workers, and he hopes similar clean energy projects can create additional union jobs.

Francisco Sayu, RENEW Wisconsin emerging technology director, said the facility should provide affordable clean energy and economic opportunity.

“It will support good-paying union jobs, it will give our young people opportunities to do apprenticeships, and it will improve the health of this community,” Sayu said.

The facility is in its beginning stages, but Neubauer is excited for it to move forward.

“We have much more work to do, but I’m eager to continue in it … to ensure that the Wisconsin that we build is one where everyone can thrive now and into the future,” Neubauer said.