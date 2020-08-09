You are the owner of this article.
Plane crashes in Town of Burlington, eyewitnesses say; occupants conscious, talking
Plane crashes in Town of Burlington, eyewitnesses say; occupants conscious, talking

Burlington Plane Crash 2

Bill Campbell, who lives on Mormon Road on property that extends to Voree Court in the Town of Burlington, said the front end of the plane was damaged while the rest of the plane seemed undamaged. Campbell and Karen Tordera, his daughter, said police told them the passengers were "conscious and talking."

 LAUREN HENNING,

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — At about 3 p.m. Sunday, Karen Tordera said she saw a low-flying plane as she swam in the pool at her father's house on Mormon Road. While she did not see the plane crash, she said, they heard a crash.

Tordera's father, Bill Campbell, drove along his property line up to Voree Court, south of Burlington Municipal Airport, after seeing police arrive on site, where he said he saw the plane upside down with the passengers moving inside.

"The plane is upside down and the front end where the engine is looks like it's broken off and laying on the ground," Campbell said, describing what he saw. "The airplane is mostly intact, only the fact it was upside down. We could see that there were people inside the airplane, and of course they were upside down, and their arms were moving."

Police officers asked Campbell where he had come from, and after he informed them it was his property, they asked for permission to land two Flight for Life helicopters, Campbell said. Once they had Campbell's permission, police asked him to leave the area so that the helicopters could land.

The police said the two occupants of the plane were conscious and talking, according to Tordera and Campbell.

The crash is the second in the Burlington area this year, with flight instructor David Lee Schmutzler of Port Washington dying from injuries he suffered after crashing a plane he was flying just east of the Burlington airport on May 15.

Pilot who died in Burlington plane crash was flight instructor; no cause released yet

Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies on the scene said they were unable to provide any further detail as of Sunday evening.

The Journal Times will continue to report on this story as it develops. 

