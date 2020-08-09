Plane crashes in Town of Burlington, eyewitnesses say; occupants conscious, talking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — At about 3 p.m. Sunday, Karen Tordera said she saw a low-flying plane as she swam in the pool at her father's house on Mormon Road. While she did not see the plane crash, she said, they heard a crash.

Tordera's father, Bill Campbell, drove along his property line up to Voree Court, south of Burlington Municipal Airport, after seeing police arrive on site, where he said he saw the plane upside down with the passengers moving inside.

"The plane is upside down and the front end where the engine is looks like it's broken off and laying on the ground," Campbell said, describing what he saw. "The airplane is mostly intact, only the fact it was upside down. We could see that there were people inside the airplane, and of course they were upside down, and their arms were moving."

Police officers asked Campbell where he had come from, and after he informed them it was his property, they asked for permission to land two Flight for Life helicopters, Campbell said. Once they had Campbell's permission, police asked him to leave the area so that the helicopters could land.

The police said the two occupants of the plane were conscious and talking, according to Tordera and Campbell.