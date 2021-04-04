Plan to demolish the former home of Walden III, originally known as the Franklin School, approved

RACINE — A school that has been witness to the education of generations of Racine students is set to be completely demolished before the end of summer.

The building that was originally Franklin School was constructed in 1869, according to the Racine Heritage Museum. In 1921, a new wing was added to the building located at 1012 Center St. The building later housed Racine Unified’s Walden III middle and high school from 1975 until that program moved in fall 2018 to the former McKinley Middle School building at 2340 Mohr Ave.

In April 2017, Racine Unified estimated that the Franklin building would need almost $9 million in repairs to make it viable.

During a Monday meeting, the Racine Unified School Board voted unanimously to authorize New Berlin-based Veit Companies to demolish the Franklin building at a cost not to exceed $984,020. The demolition is expected to be complete by July 1.

Demolition of the Franklin building is set to make way for a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) school, where the district plans to relocate Red Apple Elementary School.

