RAYMOND — Neighborhood opposition is threatening to derail a truck-stop development along Interstate 94 that would bring jobs and retail business to a Racine County community.

Road Ranger LLC says the estimated $15 million development would create the company’s largest truck stop and offer travelers a place to park, eat, refuel and exercise.

But neighbors are opposing the project at 2058 27th St. out of concern that it would disrupt their residential area with truck traffic, noise and air pollution.

A divided Raymond Village Board voted 3-2 on May 22 against rezoning and permitting for the truck stop, although Road Ranger officials say they are continuing to pursue the project.

Ryan Arnold, vice president of marketing for the Illinois-based company, said the site at the corner of I-94 and County Highway G would fit well with the community’s interstate travel culture.

Despite the Village Board’s rejection, Arnold said the company’s representatives are still in discussions with local officials.

“Where it goes from there, I’m not sure,” he said. “We are very excited about that location.”

Trustee Doug Schwartz, who opposed the development, said that while he wants to attract new business to Raymond, he sympathizes with residents in the Raymond Heights neighborhood just west of the proposed site.

Schwartz said residents should not have to live with the noise and air pollution of trucks and other vehicles moving through the neighborhood day and night.

“I wouldn’t want it right next to me — that’s for sure,” he said.

Trustee Keith Kastenson, who supported the Road Ranger, said anyone who has purchased a home along I-94 knows that they live in a zone with more than 100,000 vehicles a day, on average, passing through.

Kastenson said the truck stop is an opportunity for the village to diversify its tax base with a business that will capitalize on interstate traffic.

“That’s the only way Raymond keeps going,” he said. “We need something.”

As proposed, the round-the-clock Road Ranger operation would create 50 jobs and would record about $25 million a year in sales through its gas pumps, food vendors and other merchandise.

Based in Schaumburg, Illinois, the company has 47 truck stops, including three in Wisconsin, the nearest in East Troy.

The proposed Raymond “travel plaza” would constitute a new concept, with a bigger operation and more services than other Road Rangers. The plan includes restaurants, electric-vehicle charging stations, a playground, a dog park and other amenities.

At 17,000 square feet, the store would be the largest Road Ranger. Between buying the land and building the facilities, the company would invest about $15 million in Racine County.

Arnold said the company is offering to include buffers and other design elements to protect nearby homeowners, and has never encountered significant neighborhood problems with one of its stores.

“We’ve really done our best to make positive impacts on all our sites,” he said.

Although Road Ranger is looking for ways to move forward, trustees said they are not aware of any plan for the Village Board to reconsider the matter.

Schwartz said he remains opposed because of the project’s potential impact on neighbors.

He estimated that there are 50 homes in Raymond Heights.

“I want to see development in Raymond — no doubt about it,” he said. “I just thought it wasn’t the right thing for right there.”

Kastenson said he is unsure whether the proposal is dead or could be reconsidered.

Kastenson said he wanted to postpone the May 22 vote and study ways of making the Road Ranger acceptable to neighbors, and he remains concerned at the board acted hastily.

“There’s more things to talk about,” he said. “You don’t deny something unless you have a reason to deny it.”

